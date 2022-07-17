Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Avio S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-15 am EDT
11.34 EUR   +1.61%
11.34 EUR   +1.61%
05:04pAVIO S P A : Vega operations not impacted in the medium term by recent updates on the ukraine conflict
PU
07/13AVIO S P A : Vega C successfully completed its maiden flight
PU
06/29AVIO S P A : “NEXT-GEN-EU” CONTRACTS FUNDED WITH 340M AT COMPLETION SIGNED BY AVIO FOR NEW LAUNCHER TECHNOLOGIES
PU
Summary 
Summary

Avio S p A : VEGA OPERATIONS NOT IMPACTED IN THE MEDIUM TERM BY RECENT UPDATES ON THE UKRAINE CONFLICT

07/17/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
VEGA OPERATIONS NOT IMPACTED IN THE MEDIUM TERM

BY RECENT UPDATES ON THE UKRAINE CONFLICT

Rome, 17 July 2022 - In relation to the news appeared on Saturday, July 16 on the press concerning recent attacks in central Ukraine, Avio maintains that at present no specific impacts on Vega and Vega C continuity of operations are foreseen in the medium term. As indicated in the press release dated 25 March 2022, a "strategic stock" continues to secure deliveries in the medium term. Quantitative and detailed information on Vega industrial operations remains subject to confidentiality as per the agreements in place and also to safeguard industrial security, in the best interest of our customers.

Furthermore, ESA has recently resolved to dedicate financial resources to start technical and industrial actions to mitigate the procurement risk in the long term via the development of complementary technological solutions.

Should relevant risks emerge for the long term, adequate communication will promptly be made.

For more information:

Investor Relations contacts

Alessandro.agosti@avio.com

Matteo.picconeri@avio.com

Media relations contacts

Francesco.DeLorenzo@avio.com

Avio in short

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,100 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega and Vega C programmes and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

1

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 17 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2022 21:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
