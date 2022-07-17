Avio S p A : VEGA OPERATIONS NOT IMPACTED IN THE MEDIUM TERM BY RECENT UPDATES ON THE UKRAINE CONFLICT

VEGA OPERATIONS NOT IMPACTED IN THE MEDIUM TERM

BY RECENT UPDATES ON THE UKRAINE CONFLICT

Rome, 17 July 2022 - In relation to the news appeared on Saturday, July 16 on the press concerning recent attacks in central Ukraine, Avio maintains that at present no specific impacts on Vega and Vega C continuity of operations are foreseen in the medium term. As indicated in the press release dated 25 March 2022, a "strategic stock" continues to secure deliveries in the medium term. Quantitative and detailed information on Vega industrial operations remains subject to confidentiality as per the agreements in place and also to safeguard industrial security, in the best interest of our customers.

Furthermore, ESA has recently resolved to dedicate financial resources to start technical and industrial actions to mitigate the procurement risk in the long term via the development of complementary technological solutions.

Should relevant risks emerge for the long term, adequate communication will promptly be made.

