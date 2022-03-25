Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Avio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03/25 12:35:21 pm EDT
10.38 EUR   +2.98%
02:47pAVIO S P A : Vega operations not impacted in the medium term by the conflict in ukraine
PU
03/18AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
03/14Avio S.p.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avio S p A : VEGA OPERATIONS NOT IMPACTED IN THE MEDIUM TERM BY THE CONFLICT IN UKRAINE

03/25/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VEGA OPERATIONS NOT IMPACTED IN THE MEDIUM TERM

BY THE UKRAINE CONFLICT

Rome, 25 March 2022 - In relation to recent articles appeared on the press concerning the potential impacts of the on-going Ukranian conflict on the operations of the Vega launcher, Avio confirms that at present no specific impacts on Vega and Vega C continuity of operations are foreseen in the medium term.

In particular, the procurement process of the 4th stage engine of Vega and Vega C, manufactured in Ukraine, started several years ago to cover the deliveries for the launches expected up to 2026. Since the beginning of such contract, deliveries have been scheduled significantly in advance vs the industrial need to meet expected launch dates, with a view to build up - and maintain over time - a "strategic stock", also to facilitate the assembly and integration processes of several flight units in parallel. Deliveries have been carried out since the beginning, and also in 2022, as originally scheduled, such that as of today Avio does not see specific risks related to the availability of engines in the medium term.

Quantitative and detailed information remains subject to confidentiality as per the agreements in place and also to safeguard industrial security, in the best interest of our customers.

Following what already done since the start of the conflict, Avio keeps monitoring the situation daily with the full support of ESA, and has promptly started to assess potential technical and industrial actions to mitigate the risk of procurement in the long term, based on the best technologies available taoday or currently in the developing phase.

Should relevant risks emerge for the long term, adequate communication will promptly be made.

Avio takes the opportunity to congratulate its Ukraine suppliers for the quality of their products and the high level of expertise and standards, demonstrated in many years of performance and also at present.

For more information:

Investor Relations contacts Alessandro.agosti@avio.comMatteo.picconeri@avio.com

Media relations contacts Francesco.DeLorenzo@avio.com

Avio in short

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega

1

programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of

producing a complete spacecraft.

2

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 18:46:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVIO S.P.A.
02:47pAVIO S P A : Vega operations not impacted in the medium term by the conflict in ukraine
PU
03/18AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
03/14Avio S.p.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
03/14Avio S.p.A. Proposes Dividend
CI
03/14AVIO S P A : FY 2021 Results
PU
03/14AVIO S P A : Fy 2021 results
PU
03/14Avio S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/11AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
03/07AVIO S P A : Call fy 2021 results
PU
03/04AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 315 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net cash 2021 46,5 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 265 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,08 €
Average target price 15,14 €
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Paolo Bellomi Head-Engineering
Salvatore Spinosa Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-13.85%283
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.19%150 843
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION26.54%122 474
THE BOEING COMPANY-6.09%111 612
AIRBUS SE-4.41%92 823
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.44%70 959