  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Avio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-09 am EDT
9.390 EUR   -0.42%
01:28pAvio S P A : Vega C selected to launch the ClearSpace-1 active debris removal mission
PU
01:18pAvio closes quarter with revenues and Ebitda up; NFP improves
AN
01:08pAvio S P A : Q1 2023 Highlights Record order backlog over Euro 1.25 billion Improved profits and cash vs Q1 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avio S p A : Vega C selected to launch the ClearSpace-1 active debris removal mission

05/09/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
Rome 9 May 2023- Vega C has been selected to launch the ClearSpace-1 spacecraft, an active debris removal mission. The launch is scheduled as soon as the second half of 2026. Vega C will put the spacecraft on a sun-synchronous drift orbit for commissioning and critical test. Later on, it will rendezvous with the target, capture and deorbit it through atmospheric reentry.

The target object is the upper part of a VESPA payload adapter, launched in 2013 with the second Vega flight, and placed in a "gradual disposal" orbit, in compliance with space debris mitigation regulations. The mass of the target is about 112 kg, resembling that of a small satellite.

"Avio is proud to contribute to this important mission though its Vega C rocket. This technology demonstration mission is a key element to further mitigate the risk of space debris especially in Low Earth Orbits. Avio is also fully committed in the respect of the space debris mitigation regulations" stated Giulio Ranzo, CEO of Avio.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 17:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 348 M 381 M 381 M
Net income 2023 2,09 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
Net cash 2023 67,7 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 104x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 238 M 263 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,43 €
Average target price 11,24 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro de Nicola Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Bellomi Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-1.46%263
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.30%139 308
BOEING4.12%118 670
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.36%114 207
AIRBUS SE9.22%105 423
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.11%67 158
