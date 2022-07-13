Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Avio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-13 am EDT
11.42 EUR   +0.71%
12:54pAVIO S P A : Vega C successfully completed its maiden flight
PU
06/29AVIO S P A : “NEXT-GEN-EU” CONTRACTS FUNDED WITH 340M AT COMPLETION SIGNED BY AVIO FOR NEW LAUNCHER TECHNOLOGIES
PU
05/27AVIO S P A : Filing of the minutes of the 28 april 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
Avio S p A : Vega C successfully completed its maiden flight

07/13/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kourou (French Guiana), 13 July 2022- The Vega C rocket has completed its inaugural flight, placing the main payload LARES-2 - a scientific mission of the Italian Space Agency ASI - into its planned orbit. Six additional research CubeSats from France, Italy and Slovenia flew as secondary payloads. The launch caps a multi-year effort by ESA, the prime contractor Avio and industrial partners in 13 ESA member states to build on the heritage of its predecessor, Vega.

Vega C represents a dramatic capability boost compared to Vega, which has been flying since 2012. With the new first and second stages and an uprated fourth stage, Vega-C increases performance from Vega's 1.5 t to about 2.3 tons in a reference 700 km polar orbit.

Vega-C features a new, more powerful first stage, P120C, based on Vega's P80. Atop that is a new second stage, Zefiro-40, and then the same Zefiro-9 third stage as used on Vega.

The re-ignitable upper stage is also improved. AVUM+ has increased liquid propellant capacity, to deliver payloads to multiple orbits depending on mission requirements and to allow for longer operational time in space, to enable extended missions.

The P120C motor will do double service, with either two or four units acting as strap-on boosters for Ariane 6. Sharing this component streamlines industrial efficiency and improves cost-effectiveness of both launchers.

Giulio Ranzo, Avio's CEO, has commented: "This great success is the result of the work of our people in cooperation with ESA, ASI and CNES, and highlights once again the Avio and Italian excellency in space technology in the European domain. The presence of the Italian Minister for Innovation and Digital Transition Vittorio Colao here at the flight testifies the attention and commitment of the Italian Government, that with the National Recovery Plan has decided to provide an additional boost to research and innovation in a key sector for the Country and for independent access to space. The Maiden Flight of Vega C has been just completed, but in the coming days we will start to work to the next one, expected by year-end: the first of 7 flights already booked.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 16:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 340 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2022 6,10 M 6,14 M 6,14 M
Net cash 2022 48,7 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,3x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 287 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 991
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,34 €
Average target price 14,78 €
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Paolo Bellomi Head-Engineering
Salvatore Spinosa Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-3.08%289
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.05%140 150
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.91%110 342
THE BOEING COMPANY-31.95%87 059
AIRBUS SE-10.59%79 607
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION22.85%72 885