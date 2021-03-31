Avio S p A : 2020 Non Financial Report

Dear Sirs,

We present the fourth edition of the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement of the Avio Group, a document that tells the story integration of Environmental, Social and Governance issues within our business model and what has been achieved, thanks to the management of all levers that can combine responsible development and competitiveness: the innovative technological solutions that we are called to implement, the experiences and skills of all our people, the consolidation of our strengths points, the link with the territory and the careful management of risk areas

Avio's business model considers sustainability and innovation to be an indispensable combination. We are aware that the potential of the Space Sector in supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is very broad: starting from the countless satellite applications in the management of environmental resources and the local effects of climate change, to the facilitation of telecommunications and logistics management, to the application satellites used to monitor crops and make production and consumption more efficient.

To be even more effective in this direction, on the occasion of the inauguration of our new board of directors in April 2020, it was decided to set up a new internal board committee that has the sustainability of our Group as its strategic and priority instance and that can broaden and better define its vision with the aim of accelerating the operations of the entire Group in this direction, starting its path immediately in 2020.

The coronavirus emergency that hit the whole world in 2020 naturally led to important limitations and slowdowns in some activities. Nonetheless, which the Avio Group has managed to face while managing to maintain the entire production continuity thanks to the prefectural authorization issued on 24 March 2020 due to the strategic importance of the Group's activities for the Italian national economy. Among other things, the epidemic and the restrictive measures imposed by the government and the French authorities in charge also led to the temporary suspension of the preparation activities of the launches from the Kourou base in French Guiana.

In this context, the Group has always activated and worked in order to face the COVID-19 emergency by immediately implementing all government provisions, as well as putting into practice all the national protocols envisaged.

In this regard, Avio has set up an internal COVID-19 Committee which has put in place immediate risk mitigation actions. Among these, the use and facilitation of smart working and the so-called agile work for activities that can be carried out remotely, the limitation of movements and access to plants also extended to suppliers and consultants, methods of conducting meetings and meetings in compliance of the law, built additional offices in order to guarantee the correct distancing between employees, internal communication methods through timely dissemination of COVID-19 notices to all employees using the IT platform.

In line with the consolidated collaboration of the Group with local administrations of the areas in which it operates and the conscious role that Avio intends to play with respect to the economic and social needs of the local communities, it should be noted that the Board of Directors has approved two donations for a total of 500,000 Euro, respectively in favor of the Hospital of Kourou (in French Guiana) and the Civil Protection of Colleferro in order to help fight the COVID-19 emergency.

During the year, in line with the strategic and operational guidelines of the Industrial Plan, significant production and development activities were conducted despite the COVID-19 emergency. In particular, regarding to flight activities, 3 launches