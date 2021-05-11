Log in
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 05/11 11:28:12 am
13.38 EUR   -2.48%
11:36aAVIO S P A  : Q1 2021 Highlights
PU
08:52aAVIO S P A  : Q1 2021 highlights
PU
05/10AVIO S P A  : CALL Q1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Postponement to 7 PM CEST same day
PU
Avio S p A : Q1 2021 Highlights

05/11/2021 | 11:36am EDT
Avio Interim Financials Q1 2021

Colleferro, 11 May 2021

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company"). This document is being provided to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed to any other person. This document might contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's management's current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are based on Avio's current expectations and projections about future events. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results or performance may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements due to any number of different factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Avio to control or estimate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which are made only as of the date of this presentation. Avio does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Any reference to past performance or trends or activities of Avio shall not be taken as a representation or indication that such performance, trends or activities will continue in the future. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Avio's securities, nor shall the document form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, or constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of Avio.

This document may not be reproduced, redistributed or published in whole or in part without Avio's authorization.

2

Q1 2021 Highlights: Vega return to flight to lead return to the new normal

  • Vega VV18 mission
    • Mission completed on the 28th of April with Pléiades Neo 3 for AD&S and 5 mini-satellites on a SSMS derived module
    • Full review of quality and flight-worthiness processes to secure reliability
  • COVID-19update
    • End of "Red Zone" in Colleferro and Latium region on the 6th of April
  • Net order backlog: €727.9M (substantially in line with FY 2020)
  • Net Revenues: €52.6M (down 34% vs Q1 2020)
    • Slowdown in production and development activities due to COVID 19 and VV18 operations
  • Reported EBITDA: €3.0M (down 58% vs Q1 2020) - Reported EBIT: €-2.2M
    • Higher non-recurring expenses vs Q1 2020 due to 3 months of COVID-19 effects (vs. 2 weeks in 2020)
  • Net Cash Position: €58.1M
    • In line with 2020 year-end
  • Most relevant business facts occured in Q1 2021
    • Signature of an advance for Vega Batch 4 production LLIs
    • Arianespace signature of Vega launch for CO3D constellation

3

VV18 hardware over-inspected to secure flight-worthiness

VV18 triggered a comprehensive review of procedures to increase reliability

  • All assembly/integration/testing procedures fully reviewed
  • Increased number and depth of quality checks
  • Introduced a new review layer in Avio organization to provide technical cross-check
  • New trainings for operators involved in assembly/integration/testing
  • Roll-outof recommendations and increased controls also to be applied on subsequent Vega flights (VV19 and VV20) as well as on VegaC

4

Successful return to flight with Pléiades Neo 3 and with 5 smallsats

VV18: Pléiades Neo 3 + SSMS HEXA module

  • Successful launch after 5 months

Main customer: Pléideas Neo (Airbus)

Foto HEXA

5 additional smallsats on board:

Lemur 2 of Spire

BRAVO of NanoAvionics

Norsat of Norway Space Agency

Eutelsat

Aurora Insight

SOURCE: ESA, Arianespace, Press search

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 15:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
