Avio S p A : Q1 2021 Highlights

Avio Interim Financials Q1 2021
Q1 2021 Highlights: Vega return to flight to lead return to the new normal
Vega VV18 mission
Mission completed on the 28th of April with Pléiades Neo 3 for AD&S and 5 mini-satellites on a SSMS derived module
Full review of quality and flight-worthiness processes to secure reliability
COVID-19update
End of "Red Zone" in Colleferro and Latium region on the 6th of April
Net order backlog: €727.9M (substantially in line with FY 2020)
Net Revenues: €52.6M (down 34% vs Q1 2020)
Slowdown in production and development activities due to COVID 19 and VV18 operations
Reported EBITDA: €3.0M (down 58% vs Q1 2020) - Reported EBIT: €-2.2M
Higher non-recurring expenses vs Q1 2020 due to 3 months of COVID-19 effects (vs. 2 weeks in 2020)
Net Cash Position: €58.1M
In line with 2020 year-end
Most relevant business facts occured in Q1 2021
Signature of an advance for Vega Batch 4 production LLIs
Arianespace signature of Vega launch for CO3D constellation
3
VV18 hardware over-inspected to secure flight-worthiness
VV18 triggered a comprehensive review of procedures to increase reliability
All assembly/integration/testing procedures fully reviewed
Increased number and depth of quality checks
Introduced a new review layer in Avio organization to provide technical cross-check
New trainings for operators involved in assembly/integration/testing
Roll-outof recommendations and increased controls also to be applied on subsequent Vega flights (VV19 and VV20) as well as on VegaC
4
Successful return to flight with Pléiades Neo 3 and with 5 smallsats
VV18: Pléiades Neo 3 + SSMS HEXA module
Successful launch after 5 months
• Main customer: Pléideas Neo (Airbus)
Foto HEXA
• 5 additional smallsats on board:
Lemur 2 of Spire
|
|
|
•
Norsat of Norway Space Agency
|
|
|
•
Aurora Insight
|
5
