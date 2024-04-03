(Alliance News) - Avio Spa reported Wednesday that the chairman of the board of directors, Roberto Italia, has purchased 2,132 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR10.14, for a total value of EUR21,618.48.

Avio's stock closed Wednesday up 4.3 percent at EUR10.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

