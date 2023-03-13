Advanced search
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
2023-03-13
9.840 EUR   -1.60%
12:10pAvio signed two contracts worth EUR285 million
AN
10:55aAvio Signs Contracts Worth EUR285 Million for Space Propulsion Technologies, Prototypes
MT
09:48aItalian aerospace firm Avio signs EU-funded contracts worth 285 million euros
RE
Avio signed two contracts worth EUR285 million

03/13/2023 | 12:10pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Avio Spa on Monday announced that two contracts - with a total value of more than EUR285 million, as part of space industry initiatives to implement the "NextGenerationEU," with the aim of enhancing the technological capabilities of Italian industry for access to space - were signed on Monday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, in the presence of Minister Adolfo Urso, ESA Space Transportation Director Daniel Neuenschwander and Avio CEO Giulio Ranzo.

To execute these contracts, the Italian government has delegated the technical assistance role to the European Space Agency, which will act as the Contracting Authority.

The goal is to leverage the expertise developed in Italy since the early 2000s through the Vega, Vega C and Vega E programs for the development of next-generation propulsion technologies and launch system architectures.

Avio on Monday trades in the red by 1.7 percent at EUR9.83 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 341 M 364 M 364 M
Net income 2022 -0,69 M -0,74 M -0,74 M
Net cash 2022 39,6 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -244x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 252 M 269 M 269 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 047
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,00 €
Average target price 12,95 €
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro de Nicola Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Bellomi Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.4.49%269
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.88%140 146
BOEING6.60%121 675
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.26%121 394
AIRBUS SE9.55%102 157
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.73%70 371