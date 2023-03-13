Avio signed two contracts worth EUR285 million

(Alliance News) - Avio Spa on Monday announced that two contracts - with a total value of more than EUR285 million, as part of space industry initiatives to implement the "NextGenerationEU," with the aim of enhancing the technological capabilities of Italian industry for access to space - were signed on Monday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, in the presence of Minister Adolfo Urso, ESA Space Transportation Director Daniel Neuenschwander and Avio CEO Giulio Ranzo.

To execute these contracts, the Italian government has delegated the technical assistance role to the European Space Agency, which will act as the Contracting Authority.

The goal is to leverage the expertise developed in Italy since the early 2000s through the Vega, Vega C and Vega E programs for the development of next-generation propulsion technologies and launch system architectures.

Avio on Monday trades in the red by 1.7 percent at EUR9.83 per share.

