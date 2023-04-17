Avio signs EUR90 million contract with MBDA for Aster-30 missiles

(Alliance News) - Avio Spa announced Monday the signing of an approximately EUR90 million production order for the Aster-30 defense system boosters with MBDA.

The contract strengthens Avio's already solid backlog accumulated for tactical propulsion-related activities, confirming the opportunities with business prospects more than doubled in terminidi volumes and production cadences compared to original estimates.

Avio CEO Giulio Ranzo commented, "These orders strengthen Avio's positioning in the Defense sector, which is receiving increasing attention from states following the events of the past year. We thank our partners at MBDA for their renewed confidence in Avio's established expertise in the Tactical Propulsion sector."

On Monday, Avio closed in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR9.18 per share.

