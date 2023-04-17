Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Avio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-17 am EDT
9.180 EUR   +0.22%
Avio signs EUR90 million contract with MBDA for Aster-30 missiles

04/17/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Avio Spa announced Monday the signing of an approximately EUR90 million production order for the Aster-30 defense system boosters with MBDA.

The contract strengthens Avio's already solid backlog accumulated for tactical propulsion-related activities, confirming the opportunities with business prospects more than doubled in terminidi volumes and production cadences compared to original estimates.

Avio CEO Giulio Ranzo commented, "These orders strengthen Avio's positioning in the Defense sector, which is receiving increasing attention from states following the events of the past year. We thank our partners at MBDA for their renewed confidence in Avio's established expertise in the Tactical Propulsion sector."

On Monday, Avio closed in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR9.18 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 348 M 382 M 382 M
Net income 2023 2,09 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
Net cash 2023 67,7 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 101x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 231 M 253 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,16 €
Average target price 11,24 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro de Nicola Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Bellomi Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-4.28%254
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.75%148 260
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.31%124 203
BOEING5.89%120 860
AIRBUS SE13.75%109 313
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.39%71 853
