(Alliance News) - Avio Spa on Tuesday signed a contract with Raytheon, a division of RTX, a leader in defense solutions for the U.S. government and its allies, to initiate and advance the development of solid-propellant defense engines.

The contract lays the groundwork for the engineering work needed to begin production of these engines.

"This partnership with Avio marks a commitment between our companies to work together to develop resilient and responsive production of solid propellant engines," said Bob Butz, vice president, operations and supply chain at Raytheon.

"We will continue to develop and mature potential solid propellant engine solutions with Avio to ensure we can meet the growing long-term demand of our domestic and international customers."

Avio's planned investments in resources and production capacity allow them to help meet immediate customer demand. Avio will be able to rely on the existing capabilities of its Italian manufacturing and engineering teams to support Avio USA's growth and facilitate its solid propellant engine manufacturing strategy. Avio USA is a subsidiary of Avio in the U.S. based in Arlington, Virginia.

"We are leveraging our past experience and track record in solid-propellant engines to help expand production capacity and develop new product lines to meet growing demand," said Giulio Ranzo, chief executive officer of Avio.

"Avio and Avio USA are ready to partner with Raytheon to build a more resilient U.S. industrial base for solid propellant defense engines.

Avio closed Tuesday up 0.2 percent to EUR12.58 per share.

