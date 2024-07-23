(Alliance News) - Avio Spa and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center on Tuesday entered into a partnership for the development and prototyping of a solid-propellant thruster for surface-to-air applications.

The project leverages the expertise of both parties to qualify the propulsion system with a production-oriented design approach, offering the possibility of a rapid transition to production in the future.

Giulio Ranzo, chief executive officer of Avio, commented, "We are honored to begin this important defense partnership with U.S. Army and are committed to supporting them in achieving their challenging goals."

Avio closed Tuesday up 0.2 percent to EUR12.58 per share.

