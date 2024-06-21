Avio SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion activities. The Company focuses on the construction and development of space launchers, and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. It offers primarily space launchers under the Vega and Ariane names. The Company also provides propulsion components, such as boosters and sustainers, guidance components, including TVC products, as well as aerodynamics components comprising fins. In addition, the Company is involved in the activities of research and development through research collaborations with universities and research centers, as well as through technical and operational collaborations with space agencies, such as the European Space Agency (ESA). The Company has operational sites in Italy, France and French Guiana.