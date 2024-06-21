(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of June 20:

FTSE MIB

Millennium International Management files short position on DiaSorin to 0.51% from 0.49%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

JPMorgan Asset Management UK cuts short position on Sesa to 0.59% from 0.66%

Citadel Securities Gcs Ireland files short position on Ariston Holding to 0.59% from 0.6%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Marshall Wace cuts short position on doValue to 0.5% from 0.7%

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Avio to 0.52% from 0.47%

