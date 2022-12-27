Increasing shorts on Avio, Digital Bros and Seri

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Dec. 23, 2022:

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Boldhaven Management raises short on Sanlorenzo to 0.60% from 0.53%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors raises short on Avio to 0.51% from 0.39%

----------

WorldQuant raises short on Digital Bros to 0.52% from 0.49%

----------

Guevora Fund raises short on Seri Industrial to 1.37% from 1.24%

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.