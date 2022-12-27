Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Avio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-27 am EST
9.680 EUR   +3.09%
10:14aIncreasing shorts on Avio, Digital Bros and Seri
AN
12/22MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up after U.S. markets rise
AN
12/21Investigators to probe failed Italian Vega C rocket launch
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Increasing shorts on Avio, Digital Bros and Seri

12/27/2022 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Dec. 23, 2022:

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Boldhaven Management raises short on Sanlorenzo to 0.60% from 0.53%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors raises short on Avio to 0.51% from 0.39%

----------

WorldQuant raises short on Digital Bros to 0.52% from 0.49%

----------

Guevora Fund raises short on Seri Industrial to 1.37% from 1.24%

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIO S.P.A. 3.09% 9.68 Delayed Quote.-19.74%
DIGITAL BROS S.P.A. -1.67% 22.44 Delayed Quote.-23.73%
SANLORENZO S.P.A. 0.14% 36.05 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A. 0.40% 5.06 Delayed Quote.-47.99%
All news about AVIO S.P.A.
10:14aIncreasing shorts on Avio, Digital Bros and Seri
AN
12/22MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up after U.S. markets ri..
AN
12/21Investigators to probe failed Italian Vega C rocket launch
RE
12/09Japan, Britain and Italy to build jet fighter together
RE
12/08Japan, Britain and Italy to build joint jet fighter
RE
12/02Avio S P A : ESA MC 2022 Update
PU
11/17Avio S P A : Intermonte Madrid Virtual Conference
PU
11/07Avio S P A : PROCEDURE FOR THE SUBMISSION OF A SLATE FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE BdO BY THE OUT..
PU
11/07Avio S P A : 9m 2022 highlights
PU
11/07Avio S P A : 9M 2022 Highlights
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 341 M 363 M 363 M
Net income 2022 -0,69 M -0,73 M -0,73 M
Net cash 2022 39,6 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -229x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 237 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 047
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,39 €
Average target price 12,80 €
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro de Nicola Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Bellomi Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-19.74%252
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.38%146 146
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.98%126 658
BOEING-6.09%112 677
AIRBUS SE-0.55%93 531
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION38.16%82 308