Increasing shorts on Avio, Digital Bros and Seri

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Dec. 23, 2022:
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Boldhaven Management raises short on Sanlorenzo to 0.60% from 0.53%
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
Citadel Advisors raises short on Avio to 0.51% from 0.39%
----------
WorldQuant raises short on Digital Bros to 0.52% from 0.49%
----------
Guevora Fund raises short on Seri Industrial to 1.37% from 1.24%
----------
By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter
