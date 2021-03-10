Log in
AVIRA RESOURCES LIMITED    AVW   AU000000AVW3

AVIRA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AVW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avira Resources : Change in substantial holding - Form 604

03/10/2021 | 05:58pm EST
Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Avira Resources Limited 131 715 645

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Great Southern Flour Mills Pty Ltd 002 039 536

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

09/03/2021

The previous notice was given to the company on

25/09/2020

The previous notice was dated

18/09/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

150,000,000

10.91%

205,273,572

14.92%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

05/03/21-10/03/21

Great Southern Flour

Mills Pty Ltd

Share purchases

$0.005 per share

55,273,572 FPO

4%

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Great Southern Flour Mills Pty Ltd

Great Southern Flour Mills Pty Ltd

Great Southern Flour Mills Pty Ltd

Direct

205,273,572

14.92%

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

-

-

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Great Southern Flour Mills Pty Ltd

PO Box 732, Subiaco, PO, WA 6904

Signature

print name

Mathew Walker

capacity

Director

sign here

date

10/03/21

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Avira Resources Limited published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 22:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,79 M -0,61 M -0,61 M
Net cash 2020 0,74 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,25 M 6,36 M 6,38 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Colin Wheeler Non-Executive Chairman
Harpreet Sonu Singh Cheema Secretary & Non-Executive Director
David Ross Deloub Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIRA RESOURCES LIMITED-25.00%5
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-11.63%21 274
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED9.76%8 697
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-20.84%5 091
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-18.03%3 728
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK15.25%3 715
