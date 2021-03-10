Avira Resources : Change in substantial holding - Form 604

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Avira Resources Limited 131 715 645

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Great Southern Flour Mills Pty Ltd 002 039 536

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 09/03/2021 The previous notice was given to the company on 25/09/2020 The previous notice was dated 18/09/2020 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 150,000,000 10.91% 205,273,572 14.92%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 05/03/21-10/03/21 Great Southern Flour Mills Pty Ltd Share purchases $0.005 per share 55,273,572 FPO 4%

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Great Southern Flour Mills Pty Ltd Great Southern Flour Mills Pty Ltd Great Southern Flour Mills Pty Ltd Direct 205,273,572 14.92%

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association - -

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Great Southern Flour Mills Pty Ltd PO Box 732, Subiaco, PO, WA 6904

Mathew Walker

Director

10/03/21

