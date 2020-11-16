MEP: Progress Report

17 November 2020

Minotaur's Review of Historic Exploration

West Pyramid Range

Most of the drilling at the Pyramid project was focused along theWest Pyramid Range, adjacent the northeast trending Gettysberg Fault (Figure 2), targeting surface gold geochemical anomalies at Sellheim, Gettysberg, Marrakesh and Pradesh with bedrock gold mineralisation discovered at each location. Mineralisation is hosted in sedimentary rocks (sandstone, siltstone, phyllite) with strong sericite-silica+/-chlorite alteration, variable quartz veining, and fine- grained sulphide (mostly pyrite) and is best described as fault-related,lode-style gold mineralisation.

Gettysberg Prospect

Gettysberg is the most advanced prospect within the Pyramid project and remains highly prospective for additional gold mineralisation. Drilling covered around 600m of strike defining an NNE gold envelope around 500m long, ranging 25m-100m wide (Figure 3) to a vertical depth of 165m. The gold envelope plunges shallowly NNE.

A thorough review of historic exploration drilling data has been undertaken and a summary of all significant gold drill intercepts is presented in Table 1 and Figure 3. Selected, stand-out historic gold assays include:

■ 35m @ 4g/t Au (MGTRC016) ■ 12m @ 4.8g/t Au (MDRC034) ■ 15m @ 4.22g/t Au (MGTRC018) ■ 35m @ 2.22g/t Au (MDD002) ■ 8m @ 7.31g/t Au (MDRC031) ■ 20m @ 2.18g/t Au (MGTRC009) ■ 23m @ 3.22g/t Au (MDRC033) ■ 16m @ 2.6g/t Au (MGTRC020)

Mineralisation is primarily hosted in sandstone that is sericite altered and variably quartz-veined with attendant silica alteration. Gold mineralisation appears to be later and associated with dark chlorite and fine-grained sulphide (pyrite +/- arsenopyrite) in fracture veinlets and breccia where more advanced.

Minotaur's new geological model for mineralisation indicates there are discrete higher-grade gold zones within the broader gold envelope, termed'shoots'. These shoots appear to coalesce toward the SSW where very high-grade gold mineralisation occurs in a zone of breccia adjacent an interpreted fault (Figure 4). The main zone of mineralisation stops abruptly at the SSW end against a set of interpreted north-south faults, west of which only sporadic gold mineralisation was intersected in drilling. Similarly, the higher-grade shoots appear to stop toward the NNE and may end against another north-south fault. In both instances, on-strike extensions to mineralisation may exist offset by later movement of those faults but not tested by existing drill coverage. Additionally, in the central part of the prospect where multiple shoots are defined down dip and potential exists there for extensions to mineralisation.

IP geophysical surveys are typically undertaken to map out the presence of sulphide; sulphide occurs with gold mineralisation at Gettysberg. Raw data files were sourced from an Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysical survey conducted over Gettysberg in 2007. Five (5) lines of IP data over Gettysberg, each spaced 200m apart, covered 800m of strike. These data were deemed to be of poor quality at the time and not used to guide subsequent drilling.