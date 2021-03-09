Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avis Budget Group, Inc.    CAR

AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.

(CAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avis Budget Group Announces Intention to Offer $350 Million of Senior Notes

03/09/2021 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) (the “Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC and Avis Budget Finance, Inc. (together, the “Issuers”), intend, subject to market and other customary conditions, to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private offering. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Avis Budget Group, Inc. and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of the Issuers’ outstanding 6.375% senior notes due 2024 and pay related fees and expenses.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 6.375% senior notes due 2024.

The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements regarding the Notes offering and the expected use of proceeds therefrom are “forward-looking statements” and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the offering on favorable terms, if at all, and general market conditions (including the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impact) which might affect the offering. Additional information concerning these and other important risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the captions “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact
David Calabria
IR@avisbudget.com
PR@avisbudget.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.
07:20aAvis Budget Group Announces Intention to Offer $350 Million of Senior Notes
GL
03/03AVIS BUDGET  : BofA Securities Remains Bullish on Avis, 40% Price Target Hike Fu..
MT
03/03AVIS BUDGET  : BofA Securities Remains Bullish on Avis, Price Target Hike Fuels ..
MT
03/03AVIS BUDGET  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Avis Budget Group to $61 F..
MT
03/01AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
02/22AVIS BUDGET  : Barclays Adjusts Avis Budget Group PT to $42 From $38, Maintains ..
MT
02/18AVIS BUDGET  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Avis Budget Group to $56 F..
MT
02/18AVIS BUDGET  : JP Morgan Adjusts Price Target for Avis Budget Group to $35 From ..
MT
02/18AVIS BUDGET  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target for Avis Budget Group to $50 F..
MT
02/17AVIS BUDGET  : S&P Revises Avis Budget Outlook To Stable From Negative On Expect..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 991 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -314x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 531 M 4 531 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avis Budget Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 56,29 $
Last Close Price 64,87 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph A. Ferraro President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Choi Chief Financial Officer
Bernardo Vieira Hees Executive Chairman
Gerard Insall Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jean M. Sera Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.73.91%4 531
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-20.06%7 249
SIXT SE13.34%5 313
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA-35.58%1 427
BARLOWORLD LIMITED5.65%1 240
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-22.13%836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ