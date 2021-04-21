Zipcar : Expands Partnership with the City of Philadelphia to Increase Access to Car Sharing

BOSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zipcar, the world's leading car-sharing network, is building on its partnership with the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Parking Authority with the addition of nearly 50 Zipcar vehicles to convenient, designated on-street parking spots across the city. Since 2007, Zipcar has been providing members in Philadelphia with access to a vehicle without the cost or hassles of car ownership. This expansion supports the goals of the new Philadelphia Transit Plan, by reducing reliance on personal vehicles and increasing access to equitable, affordable, and sustainable forms of transportation for all Philadelphians. Zipcar has hundreds of vehicles across key Philadelphia neighborhoods, including South Philly, Spring Valley, West Philly, University City, Fishtown, Old City, Washington Square, University City, and Rittenhouse, for convenient pick-up and return.

"Car share reduced auto trips and parking demands in Philadelphia neighborhoods. We are pleased that Zipcar has chosen to invest in Philadelphia and add to residents' transportation choices, " said Mike Carroll, Deputy Managing Director for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS) at the City of Philadelphia.

"Car sharing like Zipcar is an environmentally-friendly and equitable way to expand access to car travel. I'm grateful that Zipcar is making this expansion a reality in our neighborhoods and supporting transit options here in the City of Philadelphia," said Philadelphia Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, 3rd District.

"At Zipcar, we're committed to making cities better places to live and that starts with increasing access to smart, affordable mobility solutions that enhance how urban communities live and thrive," said Tracey Zhen, President, Zipcar. "We are excited to partner with the city to provide the community with increased access to our Zipcar vehicles. We're dedicated to helping residents get where they need to go with convenient, affordable and sustainable transportation."

While other car-sharing services have exited the city, this expanded partnership demonstrates how Zipcar is doubling down in its commitment to supporting the mobility needs of Philadelphians. In a December 2020 survey of Philadelphia Zipcar members, 58% of Philadelphia Zipcar members said they would like to see more vehicles parked on street, with 73% noting that it's more convenient and 58% noting that it makes vehicles easier to find1.

In Philadelphia, nearly 81% of Zipcar members do not own or lease a car, and nearly 42% say they have postponed buying or leasing a car as a direct result of their Zipcar membership1. Zipcar members also save about $633 a month compared to car owners by avoiding traditional out-of-pocket expenses like parking, insurance, and maintenance.2 A University of California, Berkeley study shows that every Zipcar on the road takes away the need for up to thirteen personally owned vehicles.3

"We're proud to enhance our partnership with Zipcar. The Philadelphia Parking Authority's mission is to improve the quality of life for Philadelphia's residents and visitors. We fulfill this mission by working with our transportation partners to institute appropriate policies to decrease congestion, improve economic opportunity, and support the economic vitality of Philadelphia," said Scott Petri, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Zipcar vehicles can be reserved for as little as an hour or for multiple days, for essential trips, travel beyond city limits, and visiting family and friends. A Zipcar membership includes gas, maintenance, insurance options, and up to 180 miles of driving per day, making it an attractive and affordable option for city residents. Sign up online or through the Zipcar app to get driving within minutes.

Zipcar is dedicated to the safety of its community and urges members to take the right steps to keep the entire community safe. To learn more, visit www.zipcar.com/covid19.

For more information on how to become a member of Zipcar in Philadelphia, please visit https://www.zipcar.com/philadelphia.

Zipcar is the world's leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour, day or week, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in nearly 500 cities and towns. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR), a leading global provider of mobility solutions. More information is available at www.zipcar.com.

