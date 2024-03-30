AVISHKAR INFRA REALTY LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS JOY REALTY LIMITED)

To,

Listing Compliance Department MCX‐sx Limited

Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No. C 62, G - Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 098.

Subject: Closure of "Trading Window"

Reference: SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by designated Persons, we hereby inform you that the trading window for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from 1st April, 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of the audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024.

The date of the Board Meeting for considering the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, will be intimated in due course.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

FOR, AVISHKAR INFRA REALTY LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS JOY REALTY LIMITED)

__________________

KOMAL KESHWANI

COMPLIANCE OFFICER & COMPANY SECRETARY

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30/03/2024 Place: Mumbai

Reg. Office: Plot 239-5 Floor-GRD, 239 Yusuf Palace, LadyJamshedji Road Shivaji Park

Mahim Mumbai, Mahim, Mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400016

CIN: L65910MH1983PLC031230

Email id:Compliance.joyrealty@gmail.com