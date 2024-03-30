AVISHKAR INFRA REALTY LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS JOY REALTY LIMITED)

Date: 30.03.2024

Listing Compliance Department MCX‐sx Limited

Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No. C 62, G - Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai - 400 098.

Sub: In principle approval from Bombay Stock Exchange under Regulation 28(1)

of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements),

Regulations, 2015.

We would like to inform you that the company, on 28th March, 2024 had received 'In principle approval' from Bombay Stock Exchange i.e. our Designated Stock Exchange in relation to their application made to Bombay Stock Exchange, for obtaining In - principle approval for issue of 2,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/-each to promoters and non-promoters on a preferential basis.

Approval letter for the issue is enclosed herewith.

Kindly note that payment of processing fees for In-principle approval of preferential issue has been made to Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited of Rs. 1,00,000 + 18% GST vide UTR No. - INB/NEFT/AXOIC09002013863.

FOR, AVISHKAR INFRA REALTY LIMITED

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS JOY REALTY LIMITED)

KOMAL KESHWANI

COMPLIANCE OFFICER & COMPANY SECRETARY

