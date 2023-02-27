Avista : BofA 2023 Power Utilities and Clean Energy Conference
02/27/2023 | 05:46pm EST
Our Customers | Our People Perform | Invent
March 2023
NYSE: AVA
www.avistacorp.com
Disclaimer
Except as expressly noted, the information in this presentation is current as of February 22, 2023, and should not be relied upon as being current as of any subsequent date. Avista undertakes no duty to update this presentation, except as may be required by law.
All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on underlying assumptions (many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions). These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Most of these factors are beyond our control and may have a significant effect on our operations, results of operations, financial condition or cash flows, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our statements.
Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, those included in the appendix herein and in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those reports are also available on our website at https://investor.avistacorp.com.
2
Avista at a glance
Incorporated in the territory of Washington in 1889
Primarily a regulated electric and natural gas utility
At the end of 2022, employed 1,800 people at Avista Utilities
Generation portfolio is 60% renewable
STATISTICS
2022 operating revenue
$1.7 billion
2022 net income attributable to Avista
$155.2 million
Corporation shareholders
2022 diluted earnings per share
$2.12
Annualized 2023 dividend per share
$1.84
Total Avista Corporation shareholders'
$2.3 billion
equity as of December 31, 2022
Customer growth in 2022
1.4%
3
Our Focus
Invest in utility
Constructive
Maintain prudent capital
Execute on clean
infrastructure
regulatory outcomes
structure
energy goals
Annual capital
Better align earned and
Maintain investment grade
Execution of our Clean
expenditures of $475
authorized returns
credit rating
Energy Implementation
million, resulting in
Plan
approximately 5% annual
rate base growth
4
Net Income and Diluted EPS
($ in thousands, except per-share data)
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Net Income by Business Segment attributable to Avista Corp. Shareholders
Avista Utilities
$52,660
$44,697
$117,901
$125,558
Alaska Electric Light and Power Company
3,253
2,408
7,545
7,224
Other
22,043
3,772
29,730
14,552
Total Net Income attributable to Avista Corp. Shareholders
$77,956
$50,877
$155,176
$147,334
Earnings per diluted share by Business Segment attributable to Avista Corp. Shareholders
Avista Utilities
$0.71
$0.63
$1.61
$1.79
Alaska Electric Light and Power Company
0.04
0.03
0.10
0.10
Other
0.30
0.05
0.41
0.21
Total earnings per diluted share attributable to Avista Corp. Shareholders
Avista Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:43:56 UTC.