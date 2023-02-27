Avista : BofA 2023 Power Utilities and Clean Energy Conference

Disclaimer

Except as expressly noted, the information in this presentation is current as of February 22, 2023, and should not be relied upon as being current as of any subsequent date. Avista undertakes no duty to update this presentation, except as may be required by law.

All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on underlying assumptions (many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions). These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Most of these factors are beyond our control and may have a significant effect on our operations, results of operations, financial condition or cash flows, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, those included in the appendix herein and in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those reports are also available on our website at https://investor.avistacorp.com.