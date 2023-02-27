Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Avista Corporation
  News
  Summary
    AVA   US05379B1070

AVISTA CORPORATION

(AVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-27 pm EST
41.37 USD   -0.14%
02:20pInsider Sell: Avista
MT
02/22Transcript : Avista Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/22Avista Q4 Earnings, Revenue Increase; Confirms 2023 Earnings Guidance
MT
Avista : BofA 2023 Power Utilities and Clean Energy Conference

02/27/2023 | 05:46pm EST
Our Customers | Our People Perform | Invent

March 2023

NYSE: AVA

www.avistacorp.com

Disclaimer

Except as expressly noted, the information in this presentation is current as of February 22, 2023, and should not be relied upon as being current as of any subsequent date. Avista undertakes no duty to update this presentation, except as may be required by law.

All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on underlying assumptions (many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions). These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Most of these factors are beyond our control and may have a significant effect on our operations, results of operations, financial condition or cash flows, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, those included in the appendix herein and in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those reports are also available on our website at https://investor.avistacorp.com.

2

Avista at a glance

  • Incorporated in the territory of Washington in 1889
  • Primarily a regulated electric and natural gas utility
  • At the end of 2022, employed 1,800 people at Avista Utilities
  • Generation portfolio is 60% renewable

STATISTICS

2022 operating revenue

$1.7 billion

2022 net income attributable to Avista

$155.2 million

Corporation shareholders

2022 diluted earnings per share

$2.12

Annualized 2023 dividend per share

$1.84

Total Avista Corporation shareholders'

$2.3 billion

equity as of December 31, 2022

Customer growth in 2022

1.4%

3

Our Focus

Invest in utility

Constructive

Maintain prudent capital

Execute on clean

infrastructure

regulatory outcomes

structure

energy goals

Annual capital

Better align earned and

Maintain investment grade

Execution of our Clean

expenditures of $475

authorized returns

credit rating

Energy Implementation

million, resulting in

Plan

approximately 5% annual

rate base growth

4

Net Income and Diluted EPS

($ in thousands, except per-share data)

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Net Income by Business Segment attributable to Avista Corp. Shareholders

Avista Utilities

$52,660

$44,697

$117,901

$125,558

Alaska Electric Light and Power Company

3,253

2,408

7,545

7,224

Other

22,043

3,772

29,730

14,552

Total Net Income attributable to Avista Corp. Shareholders

$77,956

$50,877

$155,176

$147,334

Earnings per diluted share by Business Segment attributable to Avista Corp. Shareholders

Avista Utilities

$0.71

$0.63

$1.61

$1.79

Alaska Electric Light and Power Company

0.04

0.03

0.10

0.10

Other

0.30

0.05

0.41

0.21

Total earnings per diluted share attributable to Avista Corp. Shareholders

$1.05

$0.71

$2.12

$2.10

5

Disclaimer

Avista Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:43:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 720 M - -
Net income 2023 178 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 607 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 4,45%
Capitalization 3 108 M 3 108 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
EV / Sales 2024 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 920
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart AVISTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avista Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVISTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 41,37 $
Average target price 38,33 $
Spread / Average Target -7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis P. Vermillion Senior Vice President
Mark T. Thies Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Scott L. Morris President & Chief Operating Officer
James M. Kensok Chief Information Officer
Heather Rosentrater Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVISTA CORPORATION-6.56%3 108
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-0.29%104 375
SEMPRA ENERGY0.48%48 810
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.17%48 637
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.83%46 357
ENGIE4.72%35 808