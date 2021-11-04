Avista Corporation Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our current expectations for future financial performance and cash flows, capital expenditures, financing plans, our current plans or objectives for future operations and other factors, which may affect the company in the future. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are beyond our control and many of which could have significant impact on our operations, results of operations, financial condition or cash flows and could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our statements.
For a further discussion of these factors and other important factors please refer to the appendix herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New risks, uncertainties and other factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any such factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
Our Focus
Remain focused on running a great utility
Continue to invest in our utility infrastructure
Wildfire resiliency
Driving effective regulatory outcomes
We improve our customers' lives through innovative energy solutions.
Safely. Responsibly. Affordably.
Photo: Noxon Rapids Dam
Driving Effective Regulatory Outcomes
Timely and adequate recovery of costs and capital investments
Washington
In September 2021, concluded electric and natural gas general rate cases filed in October 2020.
The Commission approved base revenue increases of $13.6 million for electric and $8.1 million for natural gas.
The Commission approved recovery of capital investments included in the case, except for certain Colstrip-related costs.
The Commission approved a rate of return on rate base of 7.12%, with a common equity ratio of 48.5% and 9.4% return on equity.
For a period of two years, the base rate increase will be fully offset with a tax credit to customers.
General rate cases (multiyear rate plans) planned to be filed early 2022 to earn allowed return by 2023.
Idaho
In September 2021, the Idaho Commission approved the all-party settlement in two- year general rate cases.
For electric, the settlement will increase annual base revenues by $10.6 million or 4.3% effective Sept. 1, 2021 and $8.0 million or 3.1% effective Sept. 1, 2022.
For natural gas, the settlement will decrease annual base revenues by $1.6 million or 3.7% effective Sept. 1, 2021 and increase annual base revenues by $0.9 million, or 2.2% effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Customer tax credits included in the original filing will be used to offset overall proposed changes to base electric and natural gas rates over the two-year plan.
Settlement based on 50% equity ratio and 9.4% return on equity.
Oregon
Filed general rate case in October 2021.
Based on a 50% equity ratio with a 9.9% return on equity.
Designed to increase base natural gas revenue by $3.8 million.
Alaska
Current rates based on a 58.18% equityratio and an 11.95% return on equity.
AEL&P is required to file its next general rate case by Aug. 30, 2022.
