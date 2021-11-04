Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avista Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVA   US05379B1070

AVISTA CORPORATION

(AVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avista Corporation Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Welcome

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast

November 3, 2021

Call Participants

Dennis Vermillion

Mark Thies

President and CEO

Exec. VP, CFO and

Treasurer

Ryan Krasselt

Kevin Christie

VP, Controller and

Sr. VP, External Affairs,

Principal Accounting Officer

and Chief Customer Officer

1

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our current expectations for future financial performance and cash flows, capital expenditures, financing plans, our current plans or objectives for future operations and other factors, which may affect the company in the future. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are beyond our control and many of which could have significant impact on our operations, results of operations, financial condition or cash flows and could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our statements.

For a further discussion of these factors and other important factors please refer to the appendix herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New risks, uncertainties and other factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any such factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

2

Our Focus

  • Remain focused on running a great utility
  • Continue to invest in our utility infrastructure
  • Wildfire resiliency
  • Driving effective regulatory outcomes

We improve our customers' lives through innovative energy solutions.

Safely. Responsibly. Affordably.

Photo: Noxon Rapids Dam

3

Driving Effective Regulatory Outcomes

Timely and adequate recovery of costs and capital investments

Washington

  • In September 2021, concluded electric and natural gas general rate cases filed in October 2020.
  • The Commission approved base revenue increases of $13.6 million for electric and $8.1 million for natural gas.
  • The Commission approved recovery of capital investments included in the case, except for certain Colstrip-related costs.
  • The Commission approved a rate of return on rate base of 7.12%, with a common equity ratio of 48.5% and 9.4% return on equity.
  • For a period of two years, the base rate increase will be fully offset with a tax credit to customers.
  • General rate cases (multiyear rate plans) planned to be filed early 2022 to earn allowed return by 2023.

Idaho

  • In September 2021, the Idaho Commission approved the all-party settlement in two- year general rate cases.
  • For electric, the settlement will increase annual base revenues by $10.6 million or 4.3% effective Sept. 1, 2021 and $8.0 million or 3.1% effective Sept. 1, 2022.
  • For natural gas, the settlement will decrease annual base revenues by $1.6 million or 3.7% effective Sept. 1, 2021 and increase annual base revenues by $0.9 million, or 2.2% effective Sept. 1, 2022.
  • Customer tax credits included in the original filing will be used to offset overall proposed changes to base electric and natural gas rates over the two-year plan.
  • Settlement based on 50% equity ratio and 9.4% return on equity.

Oregon

  • Filed general rate case in October 2021.
  • Based on a 50% equity ratio with a 9.9% return on equity.
  • Designed to increase base natural gas revenue by $3.8 million.

Alaska

  • Current rates based on a 58.18% equityratio and an 11.95% return on equity.
  • AEL&P is required to file its next general rate case by Aug. 30, 2022.

4

Disclaimer

Avista Corporation published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVISTA CORPORATION
05:32aAvista Corporation Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call
PU
11/03Avista Q3 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Lowers 2022 EPS Guidance
MT
11/03Earnings Flash (AVA) AVISTA CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $286.8M, vs. Street Est of $29..
MT
11/03Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 and Conf..
GL
11/03AVISTA : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 and Conf..
PU
11/03AVISTA CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
11/03AVISTA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
10/22AVISTA : requests recovery of costs for providing service in Oregon Customer bills would n..
PU
10/15AVISTA : to provide $475,500 to community non-profit agencies Grants will be directed to 2..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVISTA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 432 M - -
Net income 2021 142 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 090 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 4,17%
Capitalization 2 825 M 2 825 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 920
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AVISTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avista Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVISTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 40,55 $
Average target price 40,75 $
Spread / Average Target 0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis P. Vermillion President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark T. Thies Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Scott L. Morris Non-Executive Chairman
James M. Kensok Chief Information & Security Officer, VP
Gregory Curtis Hesler Secretary, VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVISTA CORPORATION1.02%2 825
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.49%46 818
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-2.09%46 163
SEMPRA0.49%40 932
ENGIE-0.48%34 878
E.ON SE23.08%33 690