In 2024 so far, the Avista Foundation has awarded more than $385,750 through its grant program.

SPOKANE, Wash., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation is awarding $201,750 in grants to 40 nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon to support education and youth development.

“Together with our partners, we are making a difference in the lives of young people. Avista is proud to support the vital programs and organizations that nurture, educate, and uplift our youth,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO.

The second-quarter grants support a diverse range of organizations and programs. A few examples include:

  • Providing scholarships for childcare programs and summer camps at the Northeast Youth Center in Spokane, Wash.
  • Supplying shoes for children in Lewiston, Idaho through LC Crew’s shoe drive.
  • Helping the Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley in Southern Oregon expand its science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (STEAM) program.

The full list of second-quarter awards includes:

NameStateAward
Active4YouthWashington$4,000
Arts Alliance Inc.Idaho$2,500
Asotin County Library FoundationWashington$1,500
Believe in MeWashington$3,000
Boy Scouts of America Inland Northwest CouncilWashington$5,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue ValleyOregon$2,500
College Success FoundationWashington$20,000
Columbia Basin FoundationWashington$2,000
Community Colleges of Spokane FoundationWashington$5,000
Create Your StatementWashington$1,000
Crossing Bridges Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc.Oregon$2,500
Eastern Washington University FoundationWashington$9,000
Generation AliveWashington$3,000
Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern IdahoWashington$2,500
Gonzaga UniversityWashington$72,000
Idaho STEM Action Center FoundationIdaho$1,500
Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association (INWFMA)Washington$3,500
Junior Achievement of WashingtonWashington$2,000
Kaniksu Land Trust Inc.Idaho$3,000
Klamath Falls CASAOregon$5,000
LC Crew, IncIdaho$500
Lewiston Independent Foundation for EducationIdaho$10,000
Millwood ImpactWashington$1,250
Northeast Youth CenterWashington$2,500
Northwest Youth Corps dba Idaho Conservation CorpsIdaho$2,000
Palouse Discovery Science CenterWashington$2,000
Panhandle Alliance for EducationIdaho$500
Peak 7 AdventuresWashington$2,000
Quality Behavioral HealthWashington$3,000
Reach Out and Read NorthwestWashington$1,500
Sandpoint Youth Center Inc.Idaho$1,000
Second Chance RanchWashington$2,750
Spirit Lake Senior Citizens Inc.Idaho$1,750
Spokane Eastside Reunion AssociationWashington$5,000
Spokane Hearing Oral Program of ExcellenceWashington$1,500
Spokane Parks FoundationWashington$3,000
The Way to JusticeWashington$3,000
University of Idaho IWRRIIdaho$3,000
YMCA of Grants Pass OregonOregon$2,000
YMCA of the Inland NorthwestWashington$3,000


The Avista Foundation offers four grant cycles each year. Economic and Community Vitality Proposals are due by August 1, 2024. Organizations can see if they are eligible and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.

About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $16 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

