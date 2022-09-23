Avista : KeyBanc Capital Markets NDR September 2022
09/23/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Our Customers | Our People Perform | Invent
September 2022
NYSE: AVA
www.avistacorp.com
2
Avista at a glance
Incorporated in the territory of Washington in 1889
Primarily a regulated electric and natural gas utility
At the end of 2021, employed1,800 people at Avista Utilities and 65 in our subsidiary businesses (including Alaska Electric Light & Power)
Generation portfolio is 60% renewable
FINANCIALS
2021
Operating revenue
$1.4 billion
2021
Net income attributable to
$147.3
Avista Corporation shareholders
million
2021
Diluted earnings per share
$2.10
Annualized 2022 dividend per
$1.76
share
Total Avista Corporation
$2.2 billion
Shareholders' Equity as of
December 31, 2021
3
Our Mission, Our Vision, Our Values
4
Our Focus
Invest in our core utility infrastructure
Annual capital expenditures of $445 million, resulting in approximately 5% annual rate base growth
Achieve constructive regulatory outcomes
Continue to reduce regulatory lag and more closely align earned and authorized returns
Earn allowed return on equity by 2023 of approximately 8.7% at Avista Utilities
Projecting long-term earnings growth of 4% to 6% following 2023
Maintain credit quality through a prudent capital structure
Wildfire resiliency
Improved customer and load growth of 1.5% in 2021
5
