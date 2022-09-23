Advanced search
    AVA   US05379B1070

AVISTA CORPORATION

(AVA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
41.42 USD   +2.70%
AVISTA : KeyBanc Capital Markets NDR September 2022
The gap between reality and fiction
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66...
Avista : KeyBanc Capital Markets NDR September 2022

09/23/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Our Customers | Our People Perform | Invent

September 2022

NYSE: AVA

www.avistacorp.com

Disclaimer

Except as expressly noted, the information in this presentation is current as of August 3, 2022, and should not be relied upon as being current as of any subsequent date. Avista undertakes no duty to update this presentation, except as may be required by law.

All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on underlying assumptions (many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions). These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Most of these factors are beyond our control and may have a significant effect on our operations, results of operations, financial condition or cash flows, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, those included in the appendix herein and in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those reports are also available on our website at https://investor.avistacorp.com.

2

Avista at a glance

  • Incorporated in the territory of Washington in 1889
  • Primarily a regulated electric and natural gas utility
  • At the end of 2021, employed1,800 people at Avista Utilities and 65 in our subsidiary businesses (including Alaska Electric Light & Power)
  • Generation portfolio is 60% renewable

FINANCIALS

2021

Operating revenue

$1.4 billion

2021

Net income attributable to

$147.3

Avista Corporation shareholders

million

2021

Diluted earnings per share

$2.10

Annualized 2022 dividend per

$1.76

share

Total Avista Corporation

$2.2 billion

Shareholders' Equity as of

December 31, 2021

3

Our Mission, Our Vision, Our Values

4

Our Focus

  • Invest in our core utility infrastructure
    • Annual capital expenditures of $445 million, resulting in approximately 5% annual rate base growth
  • Achieve constructive regulatory outcomes
    • Continue to reduce regulatory lag and more closely align earned and authorized returns
  • Earn allowed return on equity by 2023 of approximately 8.7% at Avista Utilities
  • Projecting long-term earnings growth of 4% to 6% following 2023
  • Maintain credit quality through a prudent capital structure
  • Wildfire resiliency
  • Improved customer and load growth of 1.5% in 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avista Corporation published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 21:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
