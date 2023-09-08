Investor Presentation
September 2023
NYSE: AVA
www.avistacorp.com
2
Responsible Growth at an Affordable Price
Constructive regulatory
outcomes
- Regulatory mechanisms and fixed charges secure 92% of revenue
- Regulatory outcomes demonstrate Commission support and alignment with strategic priorities
- Timely recovery of capital in Washington
Improving regulatory returns
- Projected utility earnings growth 2022-2023 of 30 percent (excluding ERM)*
- Long-termearnings growth in line with rate base growth of 4-6%
Strategic investment in clean
energy
- Carbon neutral electricity supply by the end of 2027, serving customers with 100% clean energy by 2045
- 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from natural gas by 2030, carbon neutral natural gas operations by 2045
Grid modernization
- Modernizing our electric grid to leverage research and development
- Advancing the integration of renewables and distributed generation
Wildfire resiliency
- Wildfire Resiliency Plan outlines $300 million in capital and O&M over ten years
- Plan updated every two years
Focused on excellence and
efficiency
- Continued focus on efficient business operations
- Committed to safe, reliable, high- quality service
- Among the lowest electric rates of an investor-owned utility in the U.S.
3 * EPS growth calculation excludes the impact of the ERM in both 2022 and 2023 and is calculated from the midpoint of Avista Utilities' guidance range for 2023 as of August 2, 2023.
Avista at a Glance
Primarily a regulated electric and gas utility
Already one of the lowest carbon- emitting electric utilities in the U.S.*
Incorporated in the territory of
Washington in 1889
Generation portfolio 57% renewable
Renewables
9%
As of
Hydro
12/31/2022
48%
Thermal
43%
FINANCIALS AT A GLANCE
1.7
155.2
2.12
1.84
2.3
billion
million
billion
2022 OPERATING
2022 NET INCOME
2022 DILUTED
2023 ANNUALIZED
AVISTA CORPORATION
1.4% CUSTOMER
REVENUE
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
EARNINGS PER
DIVIDEND PER SHARE
SHAREHOLDERS'
GROWTH IN 2022
AVISTA CORP
SHARE
EQUITY AS OF
SHAREHOLDERS
12/31/2022
4* Source: Benchmarking Air Emissions of the 100 Largest Electric Power Producers in the United States, NRDC, September 2022.
YTD 2023 Earnings Bridge
*Including intracompany.
5 Our earnings for the first half of the year represent 45 percent of our forecast annual utility earnings. We expect the distribution of the remaining annual utility earnings to be approximately 5 percent in Q3 and 50 percent in Q4. The distribution excludes any impact of the ERM.
