Avista : Management Change - Form 8-K

01/09/2023 | 06:09am EST
8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 04, 2023

AVISTA CORPORATION

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Washington

001-03701

91-0462470

(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

1411 East Mission Avenue

Spokane, Washington

99202-2600

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: 509 489-0500

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:


Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)


Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock

AVA

The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Section 5 - Corporate Governance and Management

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On January 4, 2023, Kristianne Blake, a member of the Board of Directors of Avista Corporation (Avista Corp. or the Company), notified the Company that she has decided not to stand for re-election in 2023, and will retire from the Board effective May 11, 2023, the end of her term. Ms. Blake advised the Company that her decision to retire was personal, and there were no disagreements with the Company, its officers, or other Board members that contributed to her decision. Ms. Blake is Lead Director, Chair of the Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee of the Board, and a member of the Audit and Executive Committees of the Board.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

AVISTA CORPORATION

Date:

January 6, 2023

By:

/s/ Gregory C. Hesler

Gregory C. Hesler
Senior Vice President, General Counsel,
and Chief Compliance Officer

