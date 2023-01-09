Avista : Management Change - Form 8-K

8-K

AVISTA CORPORATION

Section 5 - Corporate Governance and Management

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On January 4, 2023, Kristianne Blake, a member of the Board of Directors of Avista Corporation (Avista Corp. or the Company), notified the Company that she has decided not to stand for re-election in 2023, and will retire from the Board effective May 11, 2023, the end of her term. Ms. Blake advised the Company that her decision to retire was personal, and there were no disagreements with the Company, its officers, or other Board members that contributed to her decision. Ms. Blake is Lead Director, Chair of the Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee of the Board, and a member of the Audit and Executive Committees of the Board.

