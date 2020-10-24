Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avista Corporation    AVA

AVISTA CORPORATION

(AVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avista : crews continue to work around the clock until everyone's power is restored

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/24/2020 | 11:05pm EDT
PDF Version

Restoring power as quickly and safely as possible is top priority

Spokane, Wash. Oct. 24, 2020, 5:00 p.m.: Avista crews have made progress throughout the day Saturday and will continue to work through the night to restore power after Friday's snowstorm. As of 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Avista has restored power to 17,827, or approximately 81%, of the 22,000 customers who lost power at the height of the snowstorm. A remaining 4,173 customers are without power.

Currently, all available Avista crews are working the outages, including line crews, contract crews and vegetation management crews. Restoring the remaining 4,173 customers will be challenging because of the nature of the time-consuming and labor-intensive repairs that are necessary for service restoration. With more than 474 outage incidents and the amount of damage to individual service lines, it is anticipated that the majority of the remaining customers' power will be restored by Sunday evening. Estimated restoration times continue to be updated on the outage map at myavista.com/outage. We're committed to responding to all incidents that are reported to us.

Avista understands how challenging it is to be out of power during these colder temperatures, and we thank our customers for their patience.

Restoration process
To restore power in an outage, we focus on restoring power to critical infrastructure first, such as transmission lines and substations, and emergency facilities like hospitals. Once critical customers are restored, crews then work to make repairs that will restore power along impacted distribution feeder lines to a larger number of customers. This will leave some customers without power while their neighbors have been restored. Avista crews will come back through to restore individual outages in neighborhoods, which means customers may see service people in their neighborhood's multiple times.

What customers can do
Those customers who remain without power can aid in the restoration process by checking their service equipment for needed repairs. All of these repairs need to be made by a licensed electrician before we can safely restore power to the home. Customers should look for the following:

  • An overhead mast that is bent and pulled away from the house, causing a wire to hang.
  • A bent mast broke the fitting where the wire connects to your electric meter.
  • A broken meter fitting caused an arc or burned meter socket.

Safety during an outage
Safety remains a top priority and we want our customers to stay safe. Trees in lines and lines on the ground may still be an issue. Customers should treat all power lines as if they are energized. Customers should stay away from any downed power lines, not attempt to remove limbs from downed or sagging power lines, and should not drive over power lines. If customers see a downed power line, they should call Avista at (800) 227-9187 immediately.

Avista suggests customers take the following steps during an outage:

  • Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out.
  • Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.
  • Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.
  • Help Avista crews working in a neighborhood know which homes have power by turning on the front porch light.
  • Do not wire an emergency generator into a home's electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista's distribution system. Backfeed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.
  • Use a generator only to run specific appliances and locate it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home.

Reporting an outage
Customers who experience a power outage are encouraged to report it online or through their mobile device at www.myavista.com/outage or by calling (800) 227-9187. Updated outage status information, including estimated restoration times, when known, is also available on Avista's website. Customers can also follow Avista's Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates.

Avista's mobile app can also be downloaded in the Outage Center and via iTunes or Google Play. Registered customers can also text 'OUT' to 284-782.

About Avista Utilities
Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 395,000 customers and natural gas to 362,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

To unsubscribe from Avista's news release distribution, send a reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com.

Disclaimer

Avista Corporation published this content on 24 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 03:04:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AVISTA CORPORATION
10/24AVISTA : crews continue to work around the clock until everyone's power is resto..
PU
10/22AVISTA : prepared for winter weather expected to move through the region
PU
10/14AVISTA : customers near Rice to experience a planned power outage
PU
10/13AVISTA : prepared for windstorm expected to move through the region
PU
10/13AVISTA : ready to respond to outages from expected winds
PU
10/12AVISTA : to provide over $120,000 to community non-profit agencies
AQ
10/09AVISTA : to provide over $120,000 to community non-profit agencies
PU
10/07AVISTA : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced
AQ
10/06AVISTA : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced
AQ
10/06Avista Corp. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announce..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 391 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 076 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 4,59%
Capitalization 2 375 M 2 375 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 920
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AVISTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avista Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVISTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,00 $
Last Close Price 34,97 $
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis P. Vermillion President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott L. Morris Non-Executive Chairman
Mark T. Thies Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James M. Kensok Chief Information & Security Officer, VP
Reed John Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVISTA CORPORATION-27.28%2 375
NATIONAL GRID PLC0.07%43 403
SEMPRA ENERGY-11.63%38 720
ENGIE-21.08%32 464
E.ON SE0.04%29 407
RWE AG21.39%26 575
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group