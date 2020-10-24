Avista : crews continue to work around the clock until everyone's power is restored

PDF Version

Restoring power as quickly and safely as possible is top priority

Spokane, Wash. Oct. 24, 2020, 5:00 p.m.: Avista crews have made progress throughout the day Saturday and will continue to work through the night to restore power after Friday's snowstorm. As of 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Avista has restored power to 17,827, or approximately 81%, of the 22,000 customers who lost power at the height of the snowstorm. A remaining 4,173 customers are without power.

Currently, all available Avista crews are working the outages, including line crews, contract crews and vegetation management crews. Restoring the remaining 4,173 customers will be challenging because of the nature of the time-consuming and labor-intensive repairs that are necessary for service restoration. With more than 474 outage incidents and the amount of damage to individual service lines, it is anticipated that the majority of the remaining customers' power will be restored by Sunday evening. Estimated restoration times continue to be updated on the outage map at myavista.com/outage. We're committed to responding to all incidents that are reported to us.

Avista understands how challenging it is to be out of power during these colder temperatures, and we thank our customers for their patience.

Restoration process

To restore power in an outage, we focus on restoring power to critical infrastructure first, such as transmission lines and substations, and emergency facilities like hospitals. Once critical customers are restored, crews then work to make repairs that will restore power along impacted distribution feeder lines to a larger number of customers. This will leave some customers without power while their neighbors have been restored. Avista crews will come back through to restore individual outages in neighborhoods, which means customers may see service people in their neighborhood's multiple times.

What customers can do

Those customers who remain without power can aid in the restoration process by checking their service equipment for needed repairs. All of these repairs need to be made by a licensed electrician before we can safely restore power to the home. Customers should look for the following:

An overhead mast that is bent and pulled away from the house, causing a wire to hang.

A bent mast broke the fitting where the wire connects to your electric meter.

A broken meter fitting caused an arc or burned meter socket.

Safety during an outage

Safety remains a top priority and we want our customers to stay safe. Trees in lines and lines on the ground may still be an issue. Customers should treat all power lines as if they are energized. Customers should stay away from any downed power lines, not attempt to remove limbs from downed or sagging power lines, and should not drive over power lines. If customers see a downed power line, they should call Avista at (800) 227-9187 immediately.

Avista suggests customers take the following steps during an outage:

Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out.

Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.

Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.

Help Avista crews working in a neighborhood know which homes have power by turning on the front porch light.

Do not wire an emergency generator into a home's electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista's distribution system. Backfeed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.

Use a generator only to run specific appliances and locate it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home.

Reporting an outage

Customers who experience a power outage are encouraged to report it online or through their mobile device at www.myavista.com/outage or by calling (800) 227-9187. Updated outage status information, including estimated restoration times, when known, is also available on Avista's website. Customers can also follow Avista's Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates.

Avista's mobile app can also be downloaded in the Outage Center and via iTunes or Google Play. Registered customers can also text 'OUT' to 284-782.

