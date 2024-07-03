PDF Version << Back

Spokane, Wash. July 2, 2024: Approximately 732 Avista electric customers in the Harrison and Arrow Point area on Thursday, July 11. The planned outage will start at 2:30 a.m. and end at 6:30 a.m.

Impacted customers will be notified. No road closures are expected during the outage time.

During this time, Avista crews will be working on power poles in the area. Avista is continually updating equipment and infrastructure to increase the safety and reliability of its system.

Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187.