Avista : customers near Kettle Falls to experience a planned power outage

09/28/2020 | 03:10pm EDT
Spokane, Wash. Sept. 28, 2020: Approximately 911 Avista electric customers in rural areas near Kettle Falls will experience a planned power outage starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, and ending at 2 p.m.

The planned power outage is necessary as Avista crews perform routine upgrades to their electrical system crossing the Columbia River. The work will take place at the Columbia River crossing on Highway 20 near mile post 241.96. No road closures are expected during this outage. Customers who will be impacted by the planned power outage will be notified.

'The routine infrastructure upgrade will increase reliability of electric service to customers in that area,' said Nathan Sarber manager of electric operations in Colville and the surrounding areas. 'We appreciate your patience as our crew works as quickly and safely as possible to restore service to the area.'

Avista customer service representatives have a variety of resources and information available to aid customers in need. Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 for assistance and reference outage numbers 2013790.

Disclaimer

Avista Corporation published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 19:09:03 UTC
