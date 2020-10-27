Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avista Corporation    AVA

AVISTA CORPORATION

(AVA)
Avista : customers near Sandpoint to experience a planned power outage

10/27/2020 | 06:35pm EDT
Spokane, Wash. Oct. 27, 2020: Approximately 267 Avista electric customers near Sandpoint, in the Sunny Side area, will experience a planned power outage starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, and ending at 2:30 p.m.

The planned power outage is necessary as Avista crews perform routine maintenance to their electrical system. The work will take place at the intersection of Sunny Side Road and Highway 200. Traffic control will be in place throughout the duration of the outage. Customers who will be impacted by the planned power outage will be notified.

'We understand the challenges that a power outage can cause, and we appreciate your patience as we work to increase the reliability of our electrical system,' said Ryan Bradeen manager of electric operations for Avista. 'Our crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore your service.'

Avista customer service representatives have a variety of resources and information available to aid customers in need. Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 for assistance and reference outage numbers 1195710.

Disclaimer

Avista Corporation published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:34:04 UTC

