Avista files 2023 Natural Gas Integrated Resource Plan

SPOKANE, Wash., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista has filed its 2023 Natural Gas Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) with state regulators in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The plan identifies a preferred resource portfolio to meet system energy demand and emissions compliance legislation over the next twenty years.



The IRP is submitted to the public utility commissions every two years as part of Avista’s regulatory commitment. Each IRP is a thoroughly researched, data-driven document that looks into the projected future energy needs of customers and determines the most effective plan of action for reliably meeting those energy needs. In addition to Avista’s professional energy analysts, a Technical Advisory Committee that includes public utility commission staff, peer natural gas utilities, customers and other stakeholders participated in the development of the IRP.

“This planning effort is a significant component to ensure that Avista continues delivering safe, reliable natural gas service to our customers,” said Scott Kinney, Avista’s vice president of energy resources. “This comprehensive plan addresses the resources available to meet our customers’ natural gas needs and how we will meet emissions compliance in Washington and Oregon.”

Both the Oregon Climate Protection Program and the Washington Climate Commitment Act require Avista to meet emissions requirements, which are reflected in the preferred resource portfolio for each state. The IRP demonstrates Avista can meet expected state loads, including in Idaho where customer growth is highest, with its current transportation contracts for natural gas.

The utility commissions will review the document and will provide an opportunity for comment. The IRP is available at myavista.com/irp.

