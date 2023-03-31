Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avista Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVA   US05379B1070

AVISTA CORPORATION

(AVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-31 pm EDT
42.45 USD   +0.40%
04:01pAvista files 2023 Natural Gas Integrated Resource Plan
GL
03/28Avista : 2023 Proxy
PU
03/14Avista : SWS West Coast Utilities Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avista files 2023 Natural Gas Integrated Resource Plan

03/31/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Plan provides a roadmap for customers’ future energy needs

SPOKANE, Wash., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista has filed its 2023 Natural Gas Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) with state regulators in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The plan identifies a preferred resource portfolio to meet system energy demand and emissions compliance legislation over the next twenty years.

The IRP is submitted to the public utility commissions every two years as part of Avista’s regulatory commitment. Each IRP is a thoroughly researched, data-driven document that looks into the projected future energy needs of customers and determines the most effective plan of action for reliably meeting those energy needs. In addition to Avista’s professional energy analysts, a Technical Advisory Committee that includes public utility commission staff, peer natural gas utilities, customers and other stakeholders participated in the development of the IRP.

“This planning effort is a significant component to ensure that Avista continues delivering safe, reliable natural gas service to our customers,” said Scott Kinney, Avista’s vice president of energy resources. “This comprehensive plan addresses the resources available to meet our customers’ natural gas needs and how we will meet emissions compliance in Washington and Oregon.”

Both the Oregon Climate Protection Program and the Washington Climate Commitment Act require Avista to meet emissions requirements, which are reflected in the preferred resource portfolio for each state. The IRP demonstrates Avista can meet expected state loads, including in Idaho where customer growth is highest, with its current transportation contracts for natural gas.

The utility commissions will review the document and will provide an opportunity for comment. The IRP is available at myavista.com/irp.

About Avista Corp.
Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 411,000 customers and natural gas to 377,000 customers. Our service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. AERC is an Avista subsidiary that, through its subsidiary AEL&P, provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. Our stock is traded under the ticker symbol “AVA”. For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts. Such statements speak only as of the date of the news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, in addition to those discussed herein, all of the factors discussed in the company’s and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send a reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com.

Contact:
Annie Gannon, annie.gannon@avistacorp.com
Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174


All news about AVISTA CORPORATION
04:01pAvista files 2023 Natural Gas Integrated Resource Plan
GL
03/28Avista : 2023 Proxy
PU
03/14Avista : SWS West Coast Utilities Conference
PU
03/13Ethisphere names Avista as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the four..
GL
03/13Ethisphere names Avista as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the four..
AQ
03/07Kevin Jacobsen Nominated to Join Avista Corp. Board of Directors as Kristianne Blake Re..
GL
03/07Kevin Jacobsen Nominated to Join Avista Corp. Board of Directors as Kristianne Blake Re..
GL
03/07Avista Corporation Announces Retirement of Kristianne Blake from the Board of Directors
CI
03/06Avista Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01Avista requests recovery of costs for providing service in Oregon
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVISTA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 593 M - -
Net income 2023 174 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 4,35%
Capitalization 3 172 M 3 172 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
EV / Sales 2024 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 920
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AVISTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avista Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVISTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 42,28 $
Average target price 38,83 $
Spread / Average Target -8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis P. Vermillion Senior Vice President
Mark T. Thies Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Scott L. Morris President & Chief Operating Officer
James M. Kensok Chief Information Officer
Heather Rosentrater Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVISTA CORPORATION-4.65%3 172
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY1.75%103 771
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.88%50 418
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.78%49 350
SEMPRA ENERGY-3.22%47 059
ENGIE8.74%38 431
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer