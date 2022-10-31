Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avista Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVA   US05379B1070

AVISTA CORPORATION

(AVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:05 2022-10-31 pm EDT
41.26 USD   +0.33%
01:56pAvista issues request for proposals for renewable natural gas
GL
10/12Avista Corp. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced
GL
09/23Avista : KeyBanc Capital Markets NDR September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avista issues request for proposals for renewable natural gas

10/31/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RNG sought to meet carbon reduction requirements and goals

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista, through a request for proposal (RFP), is seeking to secure renewable natural gas (RNG) resources for its customers over the long term. RNG is derived from organic waste streams that would otherwise release methane to the environment as they decompose. These sources include, for example, landfills, wastewater treatment plants, food waste and dairy waste. RNG is produced by capturing that methane that would otherwise escape to the atmosphere and purifying it to make it very similar to conventional natural gas.

“Avista is looking to obtain RNG that meets our aspirational goals to reduce natural gas emissions 30% by 2030 and to be carbon neutral in our natural gas operations by 2045,” said Jason Thackston, Avista’s chief strategy and clean energy officer. “Additionally, legislative changes have laid the groundwork for utilities, such as Avista, to enter the RNG market as developers, long-term buyers and long-term partners to help grow and mature the RNG market in North America.”

In 2019, the Oregon legislature passed Senate Bill 98, which allows natural gas utilities to acquire RNG for delivery to their customers. The rules implementing Senate Bill 98 are established and overseen by the Public Utility Commission of Oregon, including limits on total expenditures for RNG and the overall rate impact to customers. In 2019 the Washington State legislature also passed a bill supporting RNG procurement, House Bill 1257.

The RFP is open to parties who currently own, propose to develop, or hold rights to resources, or those marketing a resource or portfolio of resources meeting Avista’s requirements for RNG. Bidders may submit multiple proposals; each proposal may include certain configuration, contracting or pricing options. Avista anticipates RNG deliveries to be no earlier than January 1, 2023.

Avista anticipates proposals from both new and existing resources such as:

  • Landfill RNG
  • Biomass Fast Pyrolysis Synthetic RNG
  • Dairy RNG
  • Food Waste RNG
  • Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant RNG
  • RNG commodity portfolios (bundled or unbundled)
  • Carbon Capture with synthetic RNG byproduct
  • Hydrogen
  • Other RNG offerings meeting Avista’s needs

RFP responses are due by Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The RFP and bid instructions are available on the Avista website at: myavista.com/RNGRFP

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 408,000 customers and natural gas to 375,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million.  Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send a reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com

Contact: 
Media: Annie Gannon, annie.gannon@avistacorp.com
Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174


All news about AVISTA CORPORATION
01:56pAvista issues request for proposals for renewable natural gas
GL
10/12Avista Corp. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced
GL
09/23Avista : KeyBanc Capital Markets NDR September 2022
PU
09/23The gap between reality and fiction
MS
09/23Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, M..
MS
09/23Mizuho Securities Upgrades Avista to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $44
MT
09/06Avista Files for Rate Adjustments in Washington, Idaho
MT
09/02Avista Makes Price Adjustment Requests in Washington and Idaho
AQ
09/02Avista Makes Price Adjustment Requests in Washington and Idaho
GL
08/18AVISTA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVISTA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 517 M - -
Net income 2022 145 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 486 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 3 001 M 3 001 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 920
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart AVISTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avista Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVISTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 41,12 $
Average target price 41,00 $
Spread / Average Target -0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis P. Vermillion Senior Vice President
Mark T. Thies Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Scott L. Morris President & Chief Operating Officer
James M. Kensok Chief Information Officer
Heather Rosentrater Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVISTA CORPORATION-3.22%3 001
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY142.42%89 374
SEMPRA ENERGY15.20%47 898
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.79%44 315
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.53%40 219
ACWA POWER COMPANY107.14%34 119