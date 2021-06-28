Avista : requests its customers conserve electricity Voluntary conservation urged as the region experiences extreme heat.

PDF Version

SPOKANE, Wash. - June 28, 2021: Avista is asking its electric customers to reduce their use of electricity Monday, June 28 through Thursday, July 1 from 1 to 8 p.m. each day, as demand for energy has increased significantly with the unprecedented heat wave. Similar conservation requests may be issued throughout the week if needed.

The unprecedented and sustained extreme high temperatures are putting a strain on the electric system that serves customers. Avista manages the system through summer conditions each year and has prepared for this situation by proactively shifting electricity load to accommodate increased usage in certain areas. The company has also postponed some routine work to minimize any disruption and ensure the system is available. With the constraints on the electric grid, the additional step of electricity conservation by Avista's customers is a key part of maintaining reliability of service during this time and minimizing the opportunity for customer outages.

'Avista always works with our customers to use energy efficiently and to conserve energy where possible, and we will count on that partnership as we all manage through this heat wave together,' said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. 'We appreciate the support of our customers and their efforts to conserve and lighten the load on the system as we maintain our focus on providing reliable energy for all those we serve.'

Steps customers can take

Reducing the use of air conditioning and other large electrical appliances can have a significant impact on electric usage. If using air conditioning, customers can increase the setting on the thermostat a few degrees (72 to 75 for example) and set it as high as they can while still maintaining comfort. Programmable thermostats can also be used to adjust temperature settings several times per day on a preset schedule.

Other conservation measures Avista encourages customers to consider include:

• Reduce the use of heat-producing appliances such as dishwashers, ovens, ranges and dryers

• Keep drapes and blinds closed during the day to block out heat from the sun

• Use an outdoor BBQ instead of cooking on the range

• Use small electric appliances or a microwave for cooking instead of your stove or oven

• Use a box fan to cool when possible

• Remember that room air conditioners are generally least efficient if they must cool more than one room at a time

• Replace air conditioning filters frequently and make sure central air conditioning units are clear of debris

Customers can view a complete list of summer weather and energy conservation tips and information at myavista.com.

Customer resources and support

Avista understands that the extreme heat may present challenges for our customers, and we want all our customers to stay safe and healthy. Customers who need support during this time are encouraged to call 211, or visit www.wa211.org or www.211.idaho.gov.

Myavista.com/outage also has information about preparing for outages should they occur.



About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 400,000 customers and natural gas to 367,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.



The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.



To unsubscribe from Avista's news release distribution, send a reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com