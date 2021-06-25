Log in
    AVA   US05379B1070

AVISTA CORPORATION

(AVA)
Avista : takes precautionary measures for dry weather conditions Temporary changes could impact outage times in some situations

06/25/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
SPOKANE, Wash. - June 25, 2020: In response to dry summer conditions and increasing wildfire danger in the region, Avista is undertaking temporary changes to power line operations in its Washington and Idaho service area.

These temporary changes are being made to decrease the potential for wildfires that could occur when re-energizing a power line. In most cases, lines located in rural and/or forested areas are normally re-energized automatically. However, during the current dry weather conditions, Avista's line personnel will physically patrol an outage area before a line is placed back into service. This can require more time to restore service but decreases the potential fire danger.

We call this operational approach dry-land mode. Avista is expanding dry-land mode this year by pairing it with a fire-weather monitoring system. This allows system operators and field managers to make better informed decisions on a more targeted geographic basis.

This practice is in line with Avista's Wildfire Resiliency Plan released last year. Building on prevention and response strategies that have been in place many years, Avista has committed to a comprehensive 10-year Wildfire Resiliency Plan that includes improved defense strategies and operating practices for a more resilient system. Learn more at myavista.com/wildfire.

Avista will return the distribution system to normal as soon as weather permits and fire potential decreases. Avista appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers during this time.

About Avista Utilities
Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 400,000 customers and natural gas to 367,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol 'AVA.' For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.
Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

-2138-

To unsubscribe from Avista's news release distribution, send a reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com

Disclaimer

Avista Corporation published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
