Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. AVITA Medical, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVH   AU000000AVH4

AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

(AVH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVITA MEDICAL : APPOINTS TWO NEW NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Form 8-K)

06/04/2021 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AVITA MEDICAL, INC. APPOINTS TWO NEW NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS TO

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VALENCIA, CA, June 1, 2021 and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 2, 2021 - AVITA Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCEL; ASX: AVH) ('AVITA Medical'), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today the appointment of James Corbett and Jan Stern Reed to its Board of Directors effective July 1, 2021.

Mr. Corbett has approximately 40 years of leadership experience in the medical device field, most recently, as CEO of CathWorks Ltd., a software-based medical technology company. Mr. Corbett has extensive global commercial and operating experience, serving as an expatriate General Manager of Baxter Japan and later as General Manager and President of Scimed Life Systems Inc. and Boston Scientific International respectively. During his career he has served as CEO of 3 publicly listed companies; Microtherapeutics Inc (MTIX), ev3 Inc (evvv), Alphatec Spine (ATEC). Mr. Corbett has also led two privately funded companies as CEO; Home Diagnostics Inc. and Vertos Medical. Mr. Corbett has extensive capital market and governance experience from both public and private environments. Mr. Corbett holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Kansas.

Ms. Reed has more than 35 years of legal, management and business leadership experience primarily within the healthcare industry, and brings significant expertise in corporate governance, compliance and risk management. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing company. Prior to Walgreens, Ms. Reed was Executive Vice President, Human Resources, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Solo Cup Company, where she was responsible for the legal, human resources, internal audit, corporate communications, and compliance functions. Prior to Solo Cup Company, she was Associate General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Corporate Governance Officer at Baxter International, Inc.. Ms. Reed currently serves as a board member of Stepan Co. (NYSE:SCL) and AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO). Ms. Reed holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in Psychology from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

'We are delighted by the addition of James and Jan to our Board of Directors. They will further strengthen our Board, bringing extensive medical device commercialization, legal and strategic business expertise to Avita,' said Lou Panaccio, Chairman of the Board of Avita Medical. 'We look forward to leveraging James' experience in running global medical device commercialization efforts as we continue to build market share in burns and beyond, and we expect Jan's breath of executive leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our myriad growth objectives.'

About AVITA Medical, Inc.:

AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical's proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a RES® REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient's skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

AVITA Medical's first U.S. product, the RECELL® System, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to prepare Spray-On Skin Cells using a small amount of a patient's own skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn centers and real-world use in more than 10,000 patients globally, reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE-RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device for a full description of indications for use and important safety information including contraindications, warnings and precautions.

In international markets, our products are marketed under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia and received CE-mark approval in Europe.

For Further Information:

U.S. Media

Sam Brown, Inc.

Christy Curran

Phone +1-615-414-8668

christycurran@sambrown.com

O.U.S. Media

Rudi Michelson

Phone +61 (0)3 9620 3333

Mobile +61 (0)411 402 737

rudim@monsoon.com.au

Investors

Westwicke Partners

Caroline Corner

Phone +1-415-202-5678

caroline.corner@westwicke.com

PR 20210701

Disclaimer

Avita Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVITA MEDICAL, INC.
06:09aAVITA MEDICAL  : APPOINTS TWO NEW NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR..
PU
06:08aAVITA MEDICAL, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
06/01AVITA Medical, Inc. Appoints Two New Non-Executive Members to the Board of Di..
GL
05/24AVITA MEDICAL  : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
05/24AVITA MEDICAL, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/13AVITA MEDICAL  : Fiscal Q4 Loss Narrows, Beating Estimates, Sets Soft Q4 Revenue..
MT
05/13AVITA MEDICAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/13AVITA Medical Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
04/15New RECELL® System Data to be Presented at 43rd Annual John A. Boswick Burn &..
GL
04/13AVITA MEDICAL, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30,8 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net income 2021 -39,6 M -30,3 M -30,3 M
Net cash 2021 138 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 549 M 421 M 421 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart AVITA MEDICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
AVITA Medical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVITA MEDICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,81 AUD
Last Close Price 4,42 AUD
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 76,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael S. Perry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael B. Holder Chief Financial Officer
Louis James Panaccio Chairman
Andrew Quick Chief Technology Officer
Kathy McGee Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVITA MEDICAL, INC.-10.53%421
MODERNA, INC.86.87%78 386
LONZA GROUP AG2.85%48 037
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.23%44 722
CELLTRION, INC.-25.77%32 602
SEAGEN INC.-16.07%26 677