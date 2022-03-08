Log in
    AVH   AU000000AVH4

AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

(AVH)
AVITA Medical : Cowen Conference Presentation

03/08/2022 | 12:21am EST
useonlyFebruary

2022

ersonal

ASX: AVH

NASDAQ: RCEL

©Copyright 2022 AVITA Medical. All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimers

Certain statements in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future financial condition, onlytechnology platform, development strategy, prospective products, pipeline and milestones, regulatory objectives, expected payments from and outcomes of collaborations, and likelihood of success, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are predictions only and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or

implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the costs, timing and results of clinical trials and other development activities; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of clinical trials; the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; the unpredictability of the timing and results of regulatory submissions and reviews; market acceptance for approved products and innovative therapeutic treatments; competition; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain and costs of obtaining intellectual property rights; and possible safety or efficacy concerns, general business, financial and accounting risks and litigation. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are

useb yond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. More information concerning AVITA Medical as well as the aforementioned risks and uncertainties is available in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Transition Report on Form 10-KT period from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. We are providing this information as of its date and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise it, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional information may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after the date of this presentation.

AVITA Medical's products are Rx only. Please reference the Instructions for Use for more information on indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and adverse

events.

ersonal

In the United States, RECELL® is approved for use in patients suffering acute thermal burns. Use of RECELL in other patient populations is either prohibited by United States

l

w or may be made available pursuant to a relevant investigational device exemption granted by the FDA (and likewise limited by United States law to investigational use

o

ly).

2

One Platform. Endless Possibilities.

only

RECELL delivers healthy skin cells

RECELL enables

regeneration of

healthy skin

Autologous skin cells

use

are sprayed on patient

Healthy skin processed

using the RECELL System

ersonal

Patch of healthy skin

removed from patient

Technology platform

benefits a wide array of

Free cells modulate and catalyze the healing process

skin defects and wounds

irrespective of etiology

In the U.S., RECELL is approved for acute thermal burns. Use of RECELL in other indications is either (1) limited by United States law to investigational use; or (2) otherwise prohibited.

Vitiligo

Trauma

Burns / Scalds

Chronic Wounds

Scar Revision

Infectious Disease Cancer Reconstruction

Genodermatoses Regenerative Dermatology

3

Value Creation

Recent Key Accomplishments

only

Quarter Ending December '21, Total Revenue Growth of

+35% vs Same Quarter Prior Year

FDA Approval of New "Ease of Use" RECELL Device

use

PMDA Approval of Burns in Japan

Vitiligo Pivotal Trial: Enrollment Completed

Soft Tissue Pivotal Trial: Enrollment Completed

Transitional Pass-Through Payment Application

ersonal

Approved by CMS for Reimbursement in Outpatients

• EB: Initial Proof of Concept for Delivery of Genetically

Modified Skin Cells in Suspension

• Telomerase/Rejuvenation: Initial Proof of Concept on

Delivery of Reverse-Aged Skin Cells

Quart rs referenced in calendar year. As of January 1, 2022 Avita Medical is reporting on a calendar year basis.

Projected Key Milestones

  • Top Line Results and Vitiligo FDA Submission /

Vitiligo Commercial launch

H2

22 /

• Top Line Results and Soft Tissue FDA

H2

23

Submission / Soft Tissue Commercial Launch

Outpatient Launch

• Launch of New "Ease of Use" RECELL Device

H1 22

IND Enabling Studies (EB & Rejuvenation)

H2 22

Reimbursement & Launch of Burns in Japan

4

onlyuse

ersonalDevelopment Pipeline and Growth Potential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avita Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
