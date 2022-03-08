AVITA Medical : Cowen Conference Presentation

Certain statements in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future financial condition, onlytechnology platform, development strategy, prospective products, pipeline and milestones, regulatory objectives, expected payments from and outcomes of collaborations, and likelihood of success, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are predictions only and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the costs, timing and results of clinical trials and other development activities; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of clinical trials; the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; the unpredictability of the timing and results of regulatory submissions and reviews; market acceptance for approved products and innovative therapeutic treatments; competition; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain and costs of obtaining intellectual property rights; and possible safety or efficacy concerns, general business, financial and accounting risks and litigation. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are
useb yond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. More information concerning AVITA Medical as well as the aforementioned risks and uncertainties is available in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Transition Report on Form 10-KT period from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. We are providing this information as of its date and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise it, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional information may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after the date of this presentation.
AVITA Medical's products are Rx only. Please reference the Instructions for Use for more information on indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and adverse
events.
ersonal
In the United States, RECELL® is approved for use in patients suffering acute thermal burns. Use of RECELL in other patient populations is either prohibited by United States
l
w or may be made available pursuant to a relevant investigational device exemption granted by the FDA (and likewise limited by United States law to investigational use
o
ly).
2
One Platform. Endless Possibilities.
only
RECELL delivers healthy skin cells
RECELL enables
regeneration of
healthy skin
Autologous skin cells
use
are sprayed on patient
Healthy skin processed
using the RECELL System
ersonal
Patch of healthy skin
removed from patient
Technology platform
benefits a wide array of
Free cells modulate and catalyze the healing process
skin defects and wounds
irrespective of etiology
In the U.S., RECELL is approved for acute thermal burns. Use of RECELL in other indications is either (1) limited by United States law to investigational use; or (2) otherwise prohibited.
Vitiligo
Trauma
Burns / Scalds
Chronic Wounds
Scar Revision
Infectious Disease Cancer Reconstruction
Genodermatoses Regenerative Dermatology
3
Value Creation
Recent Key Accomplishments
only
Quarter Ending December '21, Total Revenue Growth of
•
+35% vs Same Quarter Prior Year
• FDA Approval of New "Ease of Use" RECELL Device
use
PMDA Approval of Burns in Japan
•
• Vitiligo Pivotal Trial: Enrollment Completed
• Soft Tissue Pivotal Trial: Enrollment Completed
• Transitional Pass-Through Payment Application
ersonal
Approved by CMS for Reimbursement in Outpatients
• EB: Initial Proof of Concept for Delivery of Genetically
Modified Skin Cells in Suspension
• Telomerase/Rejuvenation: Initial Proof of Concept on
Delivery of Reverse-Aged Skin Cells
Quart rs referenced in calendar year. As of January 1, 2022 Avita Medical is reporting on a calendar year basis.
Projected Key Milestones
Top Line Results and Vitiligo FDA Submission /
Vitiligo Commercial launch
H2
22 /
• Top Line Results and Soft Tissue FDA
H2
23
Submission / Soft Tissue Commercial Launch
• Outpatient Launch
• Launch of New "Ease of Use" RECELL Device
H1 22
•
IND Enabling Studies (EB & Rejuvenation)
H2 22
•
Reimbursement & Launch of Burns in Japan
4
onlyuse
ersonalDevelopment Pipeline and Growth Potential
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Avita Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:20:05 UTC.