AVITA Medical : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AVH

Entity name
AVITA MEDICAL INC.
Date of this announcement
Monday December 06, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
AVHAY
COMMON STOCK
625
30/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AVITA MEDICAL INC.
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
28058466523
1.3
ASX issuer code
AVH
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
6/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
in a class which is not quoted on ASX but which has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Are not, and are not intended to be, quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
AVHAE : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
AVHAY : COMMON STOCK
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
62,500
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
30/11/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
30/11/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
30/11/2021
Will the +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
625
