    AVH   AU000000AVH4

AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

(AVH)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
3.75 AUD   +0.54%
AVITA Medical : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AVH

12/05/2021 | 05:12pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

AVITA MEDICAL INC.

Date of this announcement

Monday December 06, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

AVHAY

COMMON STOCK

625

30/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

AVITA MEDICAL INC.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

28058466523

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

in a class which is not quoted on ASX but which has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Are not, and are not intended to be, quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

AVHAE : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

AVHAY : COMMON STOCK

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

62,500

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

30/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

30/11/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

30/11/2021

Will the +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

625

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avita Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVITA MEDICAL, INC.
05:12pAVITA MEDICAL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AVH
PU
11/18AVITA MEDICAL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AVH
PU
11/16AVITA Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
11/12AVITA Medical Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/12AVITA Medical, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year Change
CI
11/12AVITA MEDICAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Article..
AQ
11/08Avita Medical Narrows Loss in Fiscal Q1; Shares Decline 9%
MT
11/08AVITA Medical Corporate Presentation November 2021
PU
11/08AVITA Medical Corporate Deck November 2021
PU
11/08AVITA MEDICAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on AVITA MEDICAL, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 41,7 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net income 2022 -44,5 M -31,1 M -31,1 M
Net cash 2022 96,0 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 467 M 328 M 327 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,90x
EV / Sales 2023 7,07x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends AVITA MEDICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,75 AUD
Average target price 7,69 AUD
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Perry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael B. Holder Chief Financial Officer
Louis James Panaccio Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Quick Chief Technology Officer
Kathy McGee Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVITA MEDICAL, INC.-24.09%328
MODERNA, INC.193.60%124 359
LONZA GROUP AG25.98%58 058
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.05%49 991
SEAGEN INC.-13.93%27 564
CELLTRION, INC.-41.36%24 298