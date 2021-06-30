AVITA Medical : Announces Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index (Form 8-K)

AVITA Medical Announces Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index

VALENCIA, Calif., USA, June 29, 2021 and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, AVITA Medical has been added to the Russell 3000® Index effective June 28, 2021.

The annual Russell indexes reconstitution process captures the 4,000 largest US stocks in May of every year, ranking them by total market capitalization. AVITA Medical's membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, will result in automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

'We are excited to have been included in the Russell 3000® Index as part of the annual reconstitution,' said Michael Holder, Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical. 'We look forward to capitalizing on this opportunity to broaden our stockholder base.'

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the 'Russell Reconstitution' section on the FTSE Russell website .

