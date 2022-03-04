Avita Medical : Signs Agreement with Premier, Inc. to Supply the RECELL® System to Hospitals and Health Systems Across the U.S - Form 8-K

Avita Medical, Inc. Signs Agreement with Premier, Inc. to Supply the RECELL® System to Hospitals and Health Systems Across the U.S.

Agreement ensures timely access to the RECELL System for the approximately 4,440 U.S. hospitals and health systems in Premier's network

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, 02 March 2022- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announced today that they have been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the RECELL® System for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients that require treatment for severe burns. The RECELL® System is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin™ Cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

"When someone experiences a severe burn injury, time matters, and that is why this agreement with Premier is so important - it will help ensure that patients in need of treatment are able to efficiently and effectively access the RECELL System without delay," said Dr. Mike Perry, AVITA Medical's Chief Executive Officer. "As a leading GPO, Premier is a trusted partner among their alliance of members and AVITA Medical is committed to building on that trust by providing quality products to help ensure the best patient care possible. This agreement represents a major milestone for AVITA Medical as it puts our innovative RECELL System into the hands of those caring for burn patients across the U.S."

This new agreement enables AVITA Medical access to Premier's member hospitals and regional representatives to help facilitate the adoption of the RECELL System into their facilities.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

For more information about the RECELL System, please visit www.RECELLSystem.com.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived

