  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  AVITA Medical, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    AVH   AU000000AVH4

AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

(AVH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-09-19 am EDT
1.790 AUD   -5.29%
05:30pInvestor Webinar Briefing (RCEL, AVH)
NE
09/13Investor Webinar Briefing
AQ
09/13AVITA MEDICAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Investor Webinar Briefing (RCEL, AVH)

09/19/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Valencia, California and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) (ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration, invites shareholders and prospective investors to attend its investor webinar and presentation by Dr. Mike Perry, CEO, and Michael Holder, CFO, on September 20, 2022 at 3:30pm (PDT) / September 21, 2022 at 8:30am (AEST).

The webinar will cover highlights from AVITA Medical’s successful June 2022 quarter with commercial revenue up 39% over the corresponding period in the prior year, updates on its developmental pipeline, the company’s continuing goals for 2022, and conclude with Q&A.

To register for the presentation, please follow this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZTCqHqzbQrqxhDQwyjHXKQ

Participants are invited to submit questions via the registration page or during the webinar via the chat function. A replay will be available on the AVITA Medical website, www.avitamedical.com, following the presentation.

Key Takeaways:

  • Join us for highlights from AVITA Medical's successful June 2022 quarter with commercial revenue up 39% over the corresponding period in the prior year
  • Join us for updates on Avita Medical's developmental pipeline, the company's continuing goals for 2022, and conclude with Q&A
  • Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3:30pm (PDT) / September 21, 2022 at 8:30am (AEST).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/137723_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL, INC.
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a RES(R) REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient's skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

AVITA Medical's first U.S. product, the RECELL(R) System, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns. The RECELL System is used to prepare Spray-On Skin Cells using a small amount of a patient's own skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn centers and real-world use in more than 10,000 patients globally reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE - RECELL(R) Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/) for a full description of indications for use and important safety information including contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

In international markets, our products are marketed under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia and received CE-mark approval in Europe. To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Contacts:

Jessica Ekeberg
jekeberg@avitamedical.com

Source: AVITA Medical

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137723


© Newsfilecorp 2022
