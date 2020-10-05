AVITA Therapeutics : Appendix 4A
10/05/2020 | 11:30pm EDT
Disclaimer
Avita Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 03:29:07 UTC
All news about AVITA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Sales 2021
28,9 M
20,9 M
20,9 M
Net income 2021
-42,4 M
-30,6 M
-30,6 M
Net cash 2021
46,2 M
33,3 M
33,3 M
P/E ratio 2021
-5,61x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
757 M
544 M
545 M
EV / Sales 2021
24,6x
EV / Sales 2022
15,1x
Nbr of Employees
98
Free-Float
98,1%
Chart AVITA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AVITA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
13,72 AUD
Last Close Price
7,00 AUD
Spread / Highest target
157%
Spread / Average Target
96,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
14,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.