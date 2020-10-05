Log in
AVITA THERAPEUTICS, INC.    AVH   AU000000AVH4

AVITA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AVH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/05
7 AUD   +1.45%
AVITA Therapeutics : Appendix 4A

10/05/2020 | 11:30pm EDT

Disclaimer

Avita Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
All news about AVITA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 28,9 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net income 2021 -42,4 M -30,6 M -30,6 M
Net cash 2021 46,2 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 757 M 544 M 545 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,6x
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,72 AUD
Last Close Price 7,00 AUD
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 96,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael S. Perry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Louis James Panaccio Chairman
David John McIntyre Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Quick Chief Technology Officer
Damien McDonald Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVITA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-45.74%535
LONZA GROUP AG60.42%45 764
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.77.21%33 595
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.95%29 997
CELLTRION, INC.40.61%29 539
MODERNA, INC.267.84%27 152
