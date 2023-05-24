Advanced search
    AV.   GB00BPQY8M80

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:08:36 2023-05-24 am EDT
413.30 GBX   -2.48%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aviva 1Q General Insurance Sales Rose; Backs Targets

05/24/2023 | 02:41am EDT
By Elena Vardon

Aviva on Wednesday said its general insurance sales rose 11% in the first quarter of 2023 and backed its targets and dividend guidance.

The FTSE 100-listed insurer and asset manager's general insurance gross written premiums reached 2.38 billion pounds ($2.95 billion) for the three months to March 31 from GBP2.10 billion a year earlier.

Insurance sales were up 11% on year for the quarter while retirement sales rose 17%, it said.

The group's wealth net flows of GBP2.3 billion represented 6% of opening assets under management, it added, but were 15% lower on year due to challenging market volatility.

The British insurer ended the year with a solvency II coverage ratio--a measure of capital strength--of 196% compared with 212% at Dec. 31.

Aviva said it is on track to meet or exceed its targets, namely to reduce costs by GBP750 million by 2024, to beat its own funds generation of GBP1.5 billion a year by 2024 and deliver on its cash remittance target of more than GBP5.4 billion over 2022 to 2024.

It backed its dividend payout guidance of GBP915 million for 2023, with low-to-mid single-digit growth in the cash cost of the dividend after.

"We have delivered an encouraging start to 2023 and continue to build clear trading momentum," Chief Executive Amanda Blanc said.


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-23 0240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC 1.27% 423.8 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
FTSE 100 -0.10% 7762.95 Delayed Quote.4.28%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.03% 1152.2 Real-time Quote.7.18%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -1.03% 1556.92 Real-time Quote.3.57%
Financials
Sales 2023 37 440 M 46 505 M 46 505 M
Net income 2023 1 492 M 1 854 M 1 854 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,98x
Yield 2023 7,73%
Capitalization 11 589 M 14 395 M 14 395 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 24 364
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 423,80 GBX
Average target price 502,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Jones Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
John Cummings Chief Information Officer
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC-4.29%14 395
AXA6.93%70 972
AFLAC INCORPORATED-8.20%39 903
PRUDENTIAL PLC3.86%39 863
METLIFE, INC.-27.64%39 700
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.24%34 984
