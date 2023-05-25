|
Aviva : A dose of morosity
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on AVIVA PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
37 440 M
46 319 M
46 319 M
|Net income 2023
|
1 489 M
1 842 M
1 842 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|7,53x
|Yield 2023
|8,21%
|
|Capitalization
|
10 908 M
13 494 M
13 494 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,29x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|0,27x
|Nbr of Employees
|24 364
|Free-Float
|95,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|398,90 GBX
|Average target price
|502,88 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|26,1%