Aviva : A dose of morosity

Financials GBP USD Sales 2023 37 440 M 46 319 M 46 319 M Net income 2023 1 489 M 1 842 M 1 842 M Net Debt 2023 - - - P/E ratio 2023 7,53x Yield 2023 8,21% Capitalization 10 908 M 13 494 M 13 494 M Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x Capi. / Sales 2024 0,27x Nbr of Employees 24 364 Free-Float 95,8% Chart AVIVA PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 398,90 GBX Average target price 502,88 GBX Spread / Average Target 26,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Charlotte Jones Group Chief Financial Officer & Director Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman John Cummings Chief Information Officer Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AVIVA PLC -9.91% 13 494 AXA 4.24% 69 114 AFLAC INCORPORATED -10.26% 39 009 METLIFE, INC. -28.37% 38 482 PRUDENTIAL PLC -2.31% 37 347 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5.96% 33 972