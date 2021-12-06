Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aviva plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/06 11:35:10 am
399.5 GBX   +1.71%
05:32aAVIVA : The worst places to hide Christmas presents?
PU
12/02IN FOCUS : UK General Insurance Commercial Lines
PU
12/02UK shares slide as inflation, Omicron risks grow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aviva : ASEC Poland

12/06/2021 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aviva ASEC (Aviva Services Expertise Centre) is an extension of our UK business, just based in Warsaw Poland. We've partnered with Aviva UK for the last 12 years and we offer specialist skills in actuarial, accounting, change, data science, IT and cyber security.

There are 200 of us based in Warsaw working on exciting projects in the UK business from IFRS17, transforming Actuarial models, Dev-Ops, Cyber Security.

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVIVA PLC
05:32aAVIVA : The worst places to hide Christmas presents?
PU
12/02IN FOCUS : UK General Insurance Commercial Lines
PU
12/02UK shares slide as inflation, Omicron risks grow
RE
12/02Fintel Announces Major Distribution Partnership Spanning Aviva and Aviva Investors in M..
CI
12/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Merck, Volkswagen, Salesforce, Roche, Mondelez...
12/01AVIVA : research shows nearly two in three employees are ‘just getting by financiall..
PU
12/01Aviva Completes $616 Million Divestment of Italian Life Insurance Businesses
MT
11/30Aviva Sells Polish Unit To Allianz
MT
11/30Berenberg Raises Aviva PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/30Clara-Pensions opens for UK superfund deals after watchdog clearance
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIVA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 46 647 M 61 731 M 61 731 M
Net income 2021 1 946 M 2 576 M 2 576 M
Net cash 2021 8 664 M 11 466 M 11 466 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,42x
Yield 2021 5,67%
Capitalization 14 901 M 19 703 M 19 720 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 392,80 GBX
Average target price 465,73 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
John Cummings Chief Information Officer
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC20.33%19 703
AXA28.66%67 826
METLIFE, INC.26.56%49 982
PRUDENTIAL PLC-4.90%46 290
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.31.59%38 832
AFLAC INCORPORATED22.06%35 908