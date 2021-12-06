Aviva : ASEC Poland

Aviva ASEC (Aviva Services Expertise Centre) is an extension of our UK business, just based in Warsaw Poland. We've partnered with Aviva UK for the last 12 years and we offer specialist skills in actuarial, accounting, change, data science, IT and cyber security.

There are 200 of us based in Warsaw working on exciting projects in the UK business from IFRS17, transforming Actuarial models, Dev-Ops, Cyber Security.