  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Aviva plc
  News
  Summary
    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/14 11:35:24 am
398.7 GBX   +0.78%
12:42pAVIVA : Black Lives Matter
PU
10:56aAVIVA : New UK accounting body faces first big test with insurers
RE
06:32aAVIVA : After lockdown, do we still love our homes?
PU
Aviva : Black Lives Matter

10/14/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Deeply rooted issues are not going to change overnight. We've been listening to our people, who have shared their personal experiences and thoughts. The Origins community, a group of our colleagues who join together to celebrate cultural difference, have helped to develop an action plan to build on what Aviva was already doing.

Our three areas of focus are support, educate and act.

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 16:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 42 205 M 57 730 M 57 730 M
Net income 2021 1 639 M 2 242 M 2 242 M
Net cash 2021 8 664 M 11 851 M 11 851 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,60x
Yield 2021 5,63%
Capitalization 15 250 M 20 860 M 20 860 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,1%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
John Cummings Chief Information Officer
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC21.65%20 804
AXA20.46%64 945
METLIFE, INC.36.63%54 970
PRUDENTIAL PLC6.57%53 517
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.37.63%41 562
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.21%38 246