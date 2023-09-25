Aviva plc is a United Kingdom-based insurance, wealth, and retirement business company. The Company's segments include UK & Ireland Insurance, Wealth and Retirement (IWR), General Insurance (which brings together its UK & Ireland GI businesses and Canada General Insurance), and Aviva Investors, International investments, and other group activities. The IWR operations are life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pensions and annuity business. The UK & Ireland General Insurance operations are the provision of insurance cover to individuals and businesses, for risks associated mainly with motor vehicles, property and liability (such as employersâ liability and professional indemnity liability) and medical expenses. The Canada General Insurance operation is the provision of personal and commercial lines insurance products, for risks associated mainly with motor, property and liability principally distributed through insurance brokers.