Aviva PLC - London-based insurer - Chair George Culmer buys 110,675 shares at GBP3.96, worth GBP437,799, in London on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, Aviva said it bought AIG Life from Corebridge Financial, a subsidiary of American International Group Inc, for GBP460 million. Aviva said AIG Life UK provides a full suite of individual and group protection products, with 1.3 million individual protection customers and 1.4 million group protection members.
Current stock price: 392.50 pence each
12-month change: down 5.4%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter
