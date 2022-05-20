Aviva : Colin Simpson

On 4 April 2022 we announced that Charlotte Jones was appointed as Aviva's Chief Financial Officer with effect from 5 September 2022 (subject to regulatory approval).

Colin joined Aviva in 2013 as Investor Relations Director and in 2016, Colin was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Aviva Canada.

Colin became Interim Chief Financial Officer* on 23 May 2022, joining the Aviva Executive Committee until Charlotte Jones starts in role as Group Chief Financial Officer* on 5 September 2022. Colin has a proven track record as CFO of the Canadian business and a deep understanding of Aviva and its markets.

Before joining Aviva, Colin was Executive Director at Goldman Sachs, where he was the lead analyst on UK life and non-life insurers. He has also worked for Bear Stearns as an insurance analyst, and reinsurers RGA and GenRe in London.

Colin is a qualified actuary and holds a Bachelor of Science in Statistics from the University of Cape Town.​