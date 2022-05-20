Log in
    AV.   GB00BPQY8M80

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/20 11:35:19 am EDT
412.10 GBX   +0.78%
Aviva : Colin Simpson

05/20/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
On 4 April 2022 we announced that Charlotte Jones was appointed as Aviva's Chief Financial Officer with effect from 5 September 2022 (subject to regulatory approval).

Colin joined Aviva in 2013 as Investor Relations Director and in 2016, Colin was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Aviva Canada.

Colin became Interim Chief Financial Officer* on 23 May 2022, joining the Aviva Executive Committee until Charlotte Jones starts in role as Group Chief Financial Officer* on 5 September 2022. Colin has a proven track record as CFO of the Canadian business and a deep understanding of Aviva and its markets.

Before joining Aviva, Colin was Executive Director at Goldman Sachs, where he was the lead analyst on UK life and non-life insurers. He has also worked for Bear Stearns as an insurance analyst, and reinsurers RGA and GenRe in London.

Colin is a qualified actuary and holds a Bachelor of Science in Statistics from the University of Cape Town.​

* subject to regulatory approval.

Aviva plc published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 16:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 097 M 36 378 M 36 378 M
Net income 2022 1 285 M 1 607 M 1 607 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,00x
Yield 2022 7,33%
Capitalization 11 420 M 14 278 M 14 278 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 22 062
Free-Float 96,0%
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 408,90 GBX
Average target price 534,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
John Cummings Chief Information Officer
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC-24.28%14 278
AXA-11.99%58 311
METLIFE, INC.-0.16%50 736
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-8.00%37 343
AFLAC INCORPORATED-4.78%35 816
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.14%33 998