  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Aviva plc
  News
  Summary
    AV.   GB00BPQY8M80

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:51 2022-08-02 am EDT
394.75 GBX   +0.22%
08:32aAVIVA : Director Declaration
PU
05:47aCorrection to BP Director Appointment Article
DJ
05:31aAMANDA BLANC : BP Appoints Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc as Director
DJ
Aviva : Director Declaration

08/02/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Aviva plc announces that Amanda Blanc, Group Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed to the Board of BP plc, a company listed on the LSE, Frankfurt Stock Exchange and NYSE, as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2022.

This disclosure is made pursuant to rule 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules.

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Media:

Andrew Reid

+44 (0)7800 694 276

Sarah Swailes

+44 (0)7800 694 859

Analysts:

Rupert Taylor Rea

+44 (0)7385 494 440

Joel von Sternberg

+44 (0)7384 231 238

Michael O'Hara

+44 (0)7837 234 388

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
