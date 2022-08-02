Aviva : Director Declaration

Aviva plc announces that Amanda Blanc, Group Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed to the Board of BP plc, a company listed on the LSE, Frankfurt Stock Exchange and NYSE, as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2022.
This disclosure is made pursuant to rule 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules.
-ENDS-
