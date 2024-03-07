Aviva: FY 2023 profit of £1,106 million
Solvency II operating capital generation (Solvency II OFG) is up 12% to £1,729 million (2022: £1,540 million).
General insurance premiums are up 13% to £10,888 million (2022: £9,749 million).
Insurance, Wealth & Pensions (IWR) operating value added is up 13% to £1,849m (2022: £1,635m).
IFRS profit for the year is positive at £1,106m after a loss of £1,030m in 2022.
The Group sets new, more ambitious targets. It expects operating profit of £2 billion and Solvency II capital generation of £1.8 billion by 2026.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction