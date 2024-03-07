The Group announces a 9% increase in operating profit for the 2023 financial year to £1,467 million (2022: £1,350 million).

Solvency II operating capital generation (Solvency II OFG) is up 12% to £1,729 million (2022: £1,540 million).

General insurance premiums are up 13% to £10,888 million (2022: £9,749 million).

Insurance, Wealth & Pensions (IWR) operating value added is up 13% to £1,849m (2022: £1,635m).

IFRS profit for the year is positive at £1,106m after a loss of £1,030m in 2022.

The Group sets new, more ambitious targets. It expects operating profit of £2 billion and Solvency II capital generation of £1.8 billion by 2026.

