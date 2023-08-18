Aviva plc is a United Kingdom-based insurance, wealth, and retirement business company. The Company's segments include UK & Ireland Life, UK & Ireland General Insurance, Canada General Insurance, Aviva Investors, and International investments. The UK & Ireland Life segment includes operations of life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pensions and annuity, and Succession Wealth business. The UK & Ireland General Insurance segment is engaged in the provision of insurance cover to individuals and businesses, for risks associated mainly with motor vehicles, property and liability and medical expenses. The Aviva Investors segment is engaged in managing policyholders' and shareholders' invested funds, provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates and manages a range of retail investment products. The International investments segment comprises its long-term business operations in China, India, and Singapore.