Security AV.

AVIVA PLC

Equities AV. GB00BPQY8M80

Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:18 2023-08-18 am EDT Intraday chart for Aviva plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
380.60 GBX -0.13% -1.01% -14.05%
07:02pm AVIVA : H1 23: On track to surpass the targets Alphavalue
04:02pm Not so quiet after all ZB

AVIVA : H1 23: On track to surpass the targets

Today at 01:02 pm

Latest news about Aviva plc

Berenberg Lifts Aviva PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Aviva, BAE Systems, Foot Locker, Keysight, Maximus... ZB
UBS cuts RS Group to 'neutral' from 'buy' AN
Global markets live: Intel, Target, Coinbase, Tesla, Cisco... ZB
Stocks down; UK inflation cools in July AN
Capital falls despite interim progress AN
European shares reverse losses as insurers shine, yields fall RE
FTSE 100 pauses near 1-month lows after inflation data; insurers gain RE
Aviva Hikes Dividend as Interim Earnings Rebound on General, Health Insurance Sales Boost MT
Stocks subdued, but insurers outperform AN
Aviva Expects to Exceed Mid-Term Targets After 1st Half Operating Profit Slight Beat -- Update DJ
Aviva to Seek Acquisitions CI
Transcript : Aviva plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2023 CI
Aviva raises dividend as swings to half-year profit AN
Aviva raises dividend as swings to half-year profit AN
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 16 RE
Aviva Operating Profit Beats Views DJ
General, health insurance help Aviva to H1 profit beat RE
Aviva eyes Lloyd's of London entry following H1 profit beat RE
Aviva Returns to Profit in H1; Revenue Grows MT
Aviva plc Announces Interim Dividend for the Financial Year Ending 31 December 2023, Payable on 05 October 2023 CI
Aviva plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Aviva plc, H1 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2023 CI

Chart Aviva plc

Company Profile

Aviva plc is a United Kingdom-based insurance, wealth, and retirement business company. The Company's segments include UK & Ireland Life, UK & Ireland General Insurance, Canada General Insurance, Aviva Investors, and International investments. The UK & Ireland Life segment includes operations of life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pensions and annuity, and Succession Wealth business. The UK & Ireland General Insurance segment is engaged in the provision of insurance cover to individuals and businesses, for risks associated mainly with motor vehicles, property and liability and medical expenses. The Aviva Investors segment is engaged in managing policyholders' and shareholders' invested funds, provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates and manages a range of retail investment products. The International investments segment comprises its long-term business operations in China, India, and Singapore.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
Calendar
2023-11-15 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Aviva plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
3.811GBP
Average target price
4.744GBP
Spread / Average Target
+24.48%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC
Chart Analysis Aviva plc
-14.05% 13 177 M $
NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.
Chart Analysis New China Life Insurance Company Ltd.
+43.98% 14 723 M $
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL, INC.
Chart Analysis Corebridge Financial, Inc.
-10.88% 11 244 M $
UNUM GROUP
Chart Analysis Unum Group
+18.82% 9 603 M $
AEGON N.V.
Chart Analysis Aegon N.V.
-0.63% 9 452 M $
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Swiss Life Holding AG
+12.58% 17 326 M $
SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Samsung Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
-0.99% 8 945 M $
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
-13.28% 17 449 M $
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA
Chart Analysis Power Corporation of Canada
+16.44% 18 286 M $
SANLAM LIMITED
Chart Analysis Sanlam Limited
+33.97% 7 238 M $
Other Life & Health Insurance
