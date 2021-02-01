Log in
AVIVA PLC

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Aviva Investors Threatens Polluters With Divestment

02/01/2021 | 03:36pm EST
By Dieter Holger

Aviva Investors threatened to divest from big polluters if they don't set out to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The London-based investment firm, which manages some 355 billion pounds ($485.3 billion), said Monday that it would give 30 "systemically important carbon emitters" between one to three years to lay out plans to achieve net-zero scope 3 emissions, which are emissions contained in products, such as oil and gas.

"Its stipulations include the adoption of science-based targets covering the full carbon footprint of the businesses, the reframing of corporate strategies, business plans and capital frameworks, adjustments to management incentives and lobbying activities," Aviva said.

Companies that fail to show progress, which Aviva will monitor on a six-month basis, could face shareholder proposals, votes against management and, eventually, end up getting sold off. Aviva said it would cut out both the stocks and bonds of offending companies.

"For our engagement approach to have impact, it must be accompanied by a robust escalation process, including the ultimate sanction of divestment," said Mirza Baig, global head of ESG research and stewardship at Aviva.

Targeted companies are in oil-and-gas, metals, mining and utilities. An Aviva spokeswoman said it wouldn't name the companies "for confidentiality reasons," but "we would disclose the name of one of the companies, however, if we were to divest after the engagement process."

Large investment firms are increasingly setting stricter environmental standards, such as timelines to phase out coal, as public outcry demands the financial community punish polluters who aren't making meaningful progress towards green energy. There are also mounting fears of so-called stranded assets, which are investments in fossil fuels that lose value due to the world's transition to clean energy.

Still, Aviva's threat of divestment is largely missing in the global asset management community, Peter Uhlenbruch, head of investors standards at the nonprofit Shareaction, said.

"This is an excellent example of 'engagement with teeth,'" he said.

In December, New York state's $226 billion pension fund pledged net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio by 2040 and, if necessary, would divest from polluters. Then in late January, New York City said it would cut out $4 billion in fossil fuel investments from its pension funds.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1536ET

